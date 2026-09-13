'Federation Is With Me': Injured Wushu Player Divyanshi Withdraws Criticism Against WAI

Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has softened her criticism of the sport's national federation after being dropped from the Asian Games squad due to an injury, saying she has the governing body's full support as she looks to make a stronger comeback.
Divyanshi was named in the seven-member wushu team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the list released by the Sports Ministry on August 22. However, she was replaced on Friday by two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi in the women's 60kg sanda category after suffering an ACL tear.
In an earlier video, Divyanshi said doctors cleared her to compete at the Asian Games despite the injury. However, in a recent video, she accepted the decision taken by the Wushu Association of India (WAI).
"My federation made me understand that health is most important so I could win a medal for India in the future. I thought my federation was not with me, but I have now understood they are with me and will channel their support to win gold at the 2030 Asian Games.
"The federation wants me to fully recover from my injury and then return to action. I didn't understand this. Even the Sports Minister (Mansukh Mandaviya) made me understand the importance of recovering from injury.
'Roshibina Devi Harrased Me And My Family'
"My federation and SAI as well offered me full support. I will focus on my health and fitness and will be back in the ring soon. My parents also made me understand that I need to prepare for the next games and not think about this one," said Divyanshi.
However, Divyanshi maintained her allegations against her replacement, two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi, accusing her of mentally and physically harassing her and her family.
"Roshibina has harassed me and my family mentally and physically. I can't believe an athlete can stoop to this level. She has done this from June to now and has been constantly harassing me and my family," added Divyanshi.