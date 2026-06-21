England Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Preview: Today’s London Hourly Weather Forecast, WTC Table – All You Need To Know

England will resume Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand needing 281 runs from 99 overs to win
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network
Fans can stream the full action live on the SonyLIV app
England will resume their pursuit of a remarkable chase on day five of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday, June 21, needing 281 runs from 99 overs to win. The hosts are chasing a daunting 463, with the game set up for a tense final day at The Oval.
New Zealand edged closer to control after reducing England to 182-5 at stumps on day four. Despite early blows and sustained pressure, Joe Root’s unbeaten 75 has kept England’s chase alive heading into the decisive day.
Root, England’s interim captain and Test cricket’s second-highest run-scorer, will continue alongside debutant Jordan Cox, who is yet to get off the mark after 12 deliveries. England still need a special effort, but Root remains the key to any comeback hopes.
Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 362 after starting the day with a commanding 352-run lead. Daryl Mitchell once again stood out with 68 against a disciplined England attack, while Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Matthew Fisher shared the wickets to keep the target within reach.
England’s chase briefly sparked into life when Harry Brook and Root counterattacked with intent, before Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson struck at crucial moments. New Zealand now need five wickets to seal a rare Test win in England, while the hosts eye an improbable finish.
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The England vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on the SonyLIV app.