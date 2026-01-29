Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Thomas Frank's Side Seal Ticket To Last 16

Thomas Frank's Spurs reach the last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League
Spurs won 2-0 against Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt
Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke scored the only two goals
Under-pressure Tottenham boss Thomas Frank led his team to the last 16 of the Champions League following a huge 2-0 victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke both struck in the second half to lead Spurs to a fourth-placed finish in the league phase, behind Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.
Frank's side thought they had taken an early lead when Xavi Simons finished past Kaua Santos, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a Destiny Udogie foul in the build-up.
Joao Palhinha then saw his header saved before Wilson Odobert crashed a left-footed effort against the post, while Hugo Larsson clipped the crossbar at the other end.
However, just two minutes after the restart, Spurs got themselves in front when Kolo Muani swept home from close range after being picked out by Cristian Romero's header.
Kolo Muani should have doubled his and Spurs' tally just after the hour but could only head wide, but his blushes were spared by Solanke with 13 minutes remaining.
Mahmoud Dahoud's misguided header sent the Tottenham number 19 through on goal, with Solanke steadying himself before firing into the bottom-left corner to seal the win.
Data Debrief: Tottenham's Champions League Triple Threat
While results have not been kind to Frank in the Premier League, his Tottenham team have delivered in the Champions League, with their late charge seeing them finish in the top eight and setting up potential ties with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge or Galatasaray in the last 16.
Indeed, Spurs have now won three consecutive Champions League games for the first time since between October and November 2019, while they have progressed from the group stage in six of their seven appearances in the competition (2016-17 the only exception).
And though their attack will get the plaudits for Wednesday's win, there has to be a word for Guglielmo Vicario. He has kept the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in this season's Champions League group stage (six), while it's the most shutouts of any Spurs goalkeeper across a single season in the competition.
The visitors were worthy of their win at Deutsche Bank Park, ending the match with an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.71 from their 15 shots, compared to Frankfurt's 0.86 from their four attempts, only one of which tested Vicario.