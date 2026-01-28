UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Eye Top-Eight Finish Ahead Of Eintracht Frankfurt Clash

Thomas Frank welcomes Tottenham’s chance to clinch Champions League last-16 qualification
Spurs’ poor Premier League form makes European progression a key focus
A win over Eintracht Frankfurt would confirm Tottenham’s spot in the knockout stages
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is relishing the chance to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League amid their poor league form.
Spurs drew 2-2 with Burnley on the weekend, seeing them drop to 14th in the Premier League, though a win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday would guarantee their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Spurs have faced Frankfurt on six occasions in major European competition, with Feyenoord (eight) being the only opponent they have played against more often.
They have lost just one of those six games against the Bundesliga side (W3 D2), while they are unbeaten in the last four – all of which have been since 2022-23 (W2 D2).
Spurs have won their last two Champions League matches and are looking for three wins in a row for the first time since November 2019, while they last won three in a row with a clean sheet each time in April 2019.
"For me, I see an opportunity ahead of us tomorrow that we want to do everything we can to grab with both hands," said Frank
"I'm very happy that the team and the club we are in a position where, with a win tomorrow, we can finish top eight in the best club tournament in the world, and it's super, super competitive, as we know.
"We're very, very positive and looking forward to that. So, that's what we're focusing everything we can on.
"The players are giving everything. But for me, it's all about Frankfurt. All about the opportunity ahead of us."
Frank also provided an update on Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert, who were involved in a car crash on Tuesday.
"Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. Unfortunately, both were involved in a minor accident. Everyone else involved in that accident was just fine. It was a tyre blowing up," added Frank.
"That is my absolute understanding of everything. I haven't spoken to them personally yet, because the first thing we heard, the first message, is that they are fine. And nothing happened, as I said the first time. I fully expect both to be available."