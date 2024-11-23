Ladki Bahin to Maiyya Samman: Were Women Voters Game Changers In Jharkhand, Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) has been surging ahead, women voted in large numbers this year. In fact, there was an increase of 5.95 percentage points in women voters, with voter turnout rising from 59.26 per cent in the 2019 elections to 65.21 per cent this year, as per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Much of this increase was focused around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with its satellite towns, which registered a nearly 7 per cent jump. This region sends 60 MLAs to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. This region saw about 13 lakh more women voters than the 40.18 lakh who voted in the last election. Thane district recorded an 11-percentage point jump in women voters, while there was a nine-percentage point jump in the tribal-dominated Palghar district.