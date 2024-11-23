Elections

Ladki Bahin to Maiyya Samman: Were Women Voters Game Changers In Jharkhand, Maharashtra?

Women voters may have helped the fortunes of the winning parties in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where the counting of votes is underway after a particularly polarising Assembly election season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Women voters in Jharkhand
Women voters in Jharkhand File Photo
info_icon

In Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) has been surging ahead, women voted in large numbers this year. In fact, there was an increase of 5.95 percentage points in women voters, with voter turnout rising from 59.26 per cent in the 2019 elections to 65.21 per cent this year, as per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Much of this increase was focused around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with its satellite towns, which registered a nearly 7 per cent jump. This region sends 60 MLAs to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. This region saw about 13 lakh more women voters than the 40.18 lakh who voted in the last election. Thane district recorded an 11-percentage point jump in women voters, while there was a nine-percentage point jump in the tribal-dominated Palghar district. 

As results poured in from Maharashtra, giving the Mahayuti alliance a clear lead, it was clear where these women’s votes went. The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which the state has been providing Rs 1,500 to women over the last four months, has been popular among them. Many pre-poll reports attributed the rise in women voters to the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes announced by the Eknath Shinde government in pre-poll Maharashtra, such as the scholarship scheme for EWS girls and three unrestrained gas cylinders for 52 lakh households.

Sops for Women

Analysing the election results in Maharashtra, senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury said that “money in hand means a very different thing for a woman voter, and the Mahayuti’s cash sop for women seems to have worked in favour of Shinde and the BJP”. She added that the implementation of the scheme, which was launched just five months ago, has been very efficient. “Every woman I have interacted with in Maharashtra about the scheme said she had received the money,” she said. 

Similarly, in Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc is inching closer to victory, the party’s direct benefit transfer scheme for women, known as Maiya Samman, is being seen as a game changer. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month to eligible women beneficiaries in Jharkhand. After two phases of voting, the turnout of women voters was higher than men in over 85 per cent out of the total 81 assembly constituencies in the tribal-dominated state. 

null - null
Casteing Gender At The Ballot Box

BY Rakhi Bose

“Even though the scheme was implemented just a few months ahead of the election, probably keeping the elections in mind, it seems to have had an impact on the ground as women were actually receiving cash in their bank accounts,” Ranchi-based political activist S Ali states. He also adds that the “politics of hate” that the BJP had been peddling failed. “BJP did not understand or articulate the issues of Jharkhand and instead tried to attack the Hindu-Adivasi-Muslim dynamic of the state and its ‘Jharkhandi’ identity”. 

In fact, all parties seem to now understand the importance of women’s vote, with DBT schemes emerging as the best way to woo the growing constituency. 

The BJP-led NDA had promised the ‘Go Go Didi’ scheme under which it was promising Rs 2,100 per month to women if voted to power. The Congress has also promised Rs 2,500 which will be implemented from December if it wins. 

A similar result was seen for parties like BJP, Congress and AAP in previous elections in other states. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the Laadli Behen Yojana, which was launched by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a few months before the Assembly elections held in November 2023, went a long way in securing support for the BJP among women voters. The scheme was launched at Rs 1000 per month, and later, the amount was increased to Rs 1250. In the run-up to the recent bypolls in MP, the party promised to increase the amount up to Rs. 3000 per month. 

In Karnataka, Congress scripted a victory after ten years. Analysts like Tara Krishnaswamy, who works with the Congress, had at the time told Outlook that the promise of Rs 2,000 credited to the account of women heads of households every month as well as free bus rides assured by the Congress helped win the party support from women in the marginalised sections. 

Many Voters, No Candidates 

The closing gender gap in voter turnout can, in part, be attributed to sustained efforts made by institutional bodies like the EDI to promote women’s electoral participation through programmes like the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, initiated in 2009, with the key objective to increase women voters’ turnout.  A report by The Guardian notes this to be a time when an “upward trajectory in female turnout clearly begins”. 

Self-empowerment theories have also been posited by economists based on analysis of National Economic Survey data. But voter turnout has not risen proportionately with women’s political particiation. 

The marginalisation of women in electoral participation primarily stems from political party competition, which can be mainly attributed to “party competition structure in the Indian subcontinent that is encumbered by inherent male dominance and a patriarchal mindset that excludes women from the electoral process,” economist Praveen Rai writes in Economic Political Weekly

Even this year, ECI data indicates that only 8 per cent of the total candidates who fought the assembly elections in Maharashtra are women and only 23 women had won the elections in 2019. 

In comparison, Jharkhand saw a higher number of women in the poll fray, contesting 54 out of the 81 assembly seats thataccount for 66 per cent of the total seats. However, their overall presence remained low compared to men, with 128 women contesting against 879 men, as per media reports. Of the total 1,211 candidates in the state, women formed only 10.56 per cent.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Fifty As Lead Crosses 150 Runs; IND - 106/0 In 43 Overs
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Haryana Beat Manipur As Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Four Wickets; Hyderabad Win Against Meghalaya
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia
  5. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
Football News
  1. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  2. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  3. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  4. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti Set For Sweep; MVA Trails Behind
  2. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Clashes Broke Out In UP Amid Counting; TMC Wins 4 Seats In Bengal
  4. Ladki Bahin to Maiyya Samman: Were Women Voters Game Changers In Jharkhand, Maharashtra?
  5. Why Adivasis Failed The BJP Again In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  2. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  3. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  4. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  5. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  2. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  3. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  4. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
  5. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti Set For Sweep; MVA Trails Behind
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Clashes Broke Out In UP Amid Counting; TMC Wins 4 Seats In Bengal
  4. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Fifty As Lead Crosses 150 Runs; IND - 106/0 In 43 Overs
  7. South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match
  8. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season