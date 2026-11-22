Akash Deep urged Shubman Gill to review an LBW decision against Devon Conway
Gill decided against taking the DRS review after consulting his teammates
Replays confirmed Conway had edged the ball before it struck his pads, making Gill's decision correct
India captain Shubman Gill and pacer Akash Deep were involved in an animated discussion during New Zealand's second innings in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The exchange caught attention after Gill decided against taking a DRS review despite Akash Deep's strong appeal for an LBW dismissal.
The incident took place during the 14.3 over of New Zealand's second innings on Day 4, November 22. Akash Deep bowled a full-length delivery from around the wicket that came back into Devon Conway and struck him on the pads. The Indian pacer immediately appealed, believing he had trapped the New Zealand opener in front of the stumps.
However, the on-field umpire was unmoved, prompting Akash Deep to turn towards Gill and push for a review. The Indian captain wanted to establish whether Conway had made contact with the ball before it struck his pads.
Shubman Gill Decides Against DRS Despite Akash Deep's Appeal
Gill did not immediately approve the review and instead consulted the players in the slip cordon. Akash Deep remained convinced about the dismissal and continued discussing the possibility of sending the decision upstairs.
The Indian captain eventually decided against using the review as the DRS timer ran out. It proved to be the correct call, as the available replays later confirmed that Conway had got a thick inside edge before the ball struck his back pad.
The deflection was also visible as the ball travelled towards fine leg, allowing New Zealand to collect a single. Had India reviewed the decision, the third umpire would have overturned the LBW appeal in Conway's favour.
India Look to Capitalise on First-Innings Advantage
Meanwhile, India had already put themselves in a commanding position after declaring their first innings at 720/9. The visitors secured a massive 352-run lead after bowling New Zealand out for 368.
Rishabh Pant led India's batting charge with a brilliant 128, while KL Rahul scored 136. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made valuable contributions.
With New Zealand beginning their second innings under pressure, Gill's decision to retain the review could prove important as India look to make further inroads into the opposition batting lineup.