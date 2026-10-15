Sports Ministry Evaluates India's Asian Games Performance, Mansukh Mandaviya Presses Federations

Mansukh Mandaviya led a one-day Sports Ministry review of India’s Asian Games showing on Thursday
National sports federations were told to improve results, take responsibility and stop making excuses
P.T. Usha, Hari Ranjan Rao and N.S. Johal attended the conclave with key Indian sport officials
The sports ministry held a one-day review of India’s recent Asian Games showing on Thursday, pressing national federations on accountability and future planning. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the conclave, which also took stock of India’s build-up for the next major multi-sport events.
The day-long meeting brought together key figures in Indian sport, including Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and TOPS CEO N.S. Johal, The Hindu reported. Ministry sources said the session was not marked by any major confrontation, but the message to the NSFs was firm: results have to improve and excuses will not cut it.
The federations were asked to explain their Asian Games performances and set out the road ahead. In their presentations, they reviewed how they had done and outlined future plans.
Mandaviya’s Message To Federations
Mandaviya urged the bodies to shoulder more responsibility and work in closer coordination. He also said India should not keep leaning on a small set of established champions.
“How long will Mirabai Chanu alone keep winning medals for us? We need to produce 10 more Mirabai Chanus. Every federation must take this responsibility seriously. We have to identify talent, provide the right training and create an environment in which athletes can progress to the highest level,” he said.
Future Event Planning Review
Usha also raised the issue of injured athletes travelling to Aichi-Nagoya. The review broadened to cover preparations for the 2028 Olympics, the Commonwealth Games and the 2030 Asian Games.
Federation Presentations Review
Shooting, athletics, boxing, archery and squash were among the sports represented. Mandaviya also wanted more competitions and a sharper look at gaps in both performance and administration. He called for greater use of tertiary sports experts, including psychologists and mental trainers.
“The minister was very clear that there is no dearth of resources and that NSFs can no longer complain about financial support. They have to deliver on the ground, not just make presentations,” a ministry official said.