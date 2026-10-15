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PM Modi Felicitates Asian Games Medal-Winners, Extends Special Praise To Women Athletes For Historic Haul

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PTI
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During the felicitation ceremony, he praised the entire contingent for making the nation proud and highlighted the exceptional contribution of women athletes, who secured 38 of those medals

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PM Narendra Modi during interaction with Asian Games 2026 athletes. Photo: @mansukhmandviya/X
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi congratulated India's Asian Games medal-winners, including the gold-winning cricket teams, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

  • India finished with an impressive tally of 85 medals, featuring 21 golds, with women athletes contributing 38 medals

  • The Prime Minister specially lauded the stellar performances of female athletes, archers, and hockey teams during the felicitation event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's Asian Games medal-winners, including the gold-winning men's and women's cricket teams, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here and was presented with memorabilia ranging from signed jerseys to a bow from 17-year-old archery sensation Kumkum Mohod.

The PM posed for pictures with the contingent that was accompanied by top officials of the sports bodies, including International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah.

"You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tri-colour fly high. That's why your success is not just yours but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country," the PM said in his address to the medal winners.

India won 85 medals at the games, including 21 gold.

"I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold," Modi said lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.

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