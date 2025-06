Cricket

IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Titans By 20 Runs To Reach Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Friday night. Mumbai scored 228 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 81 and Jonny Bairstow’s 47. Gujarat Titans chased but fell short, scoring 208 for 6. Sai Sudharsan scored 80, and Washington Sundar made 48, but Gujarat dropped three important catches which hurt their chances. Mumbai’s Richard Gleeson bowled well in the final over to secure the win. With this victory, Mumbai Indians advance to Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, where they will face Punjab Kings.