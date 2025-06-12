Sports personalities and franchises have taken to social media to send in their thoughts and prayers for the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash that was carrying crew and 242 passengers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 1:40 pm.
According to Air India, the ill-fated Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on board.
Here's how the sports world reacted to the tragedy:
Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise from the very state, tweeted "We are deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We pray for everyone affected and their families."
They also have added helpline numbers for emergency purposes.
She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind."
Cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted, "Absolutely devastated by the news of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
My heartfelt prayers for all the lives lost and strength to the families affected.
In this tragic hour, we stand united in grief."
There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on social media platform 'X'.
The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said.
(With PTI inputs)