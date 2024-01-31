Australia Vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

After levelling the two-Test match series 1-1 with a brilliant win at the iconic Gabba, West Indies will carry forward their tour of down under and will reach Melbourne to play hosts Australia in the first ODI match of the three-gam bilateral series on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Both of the teams have some new faces in their squad for the ODI series. ODI captain Shai Hope will be leading the side with Alzarri Joseph as his deputy. Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves and Alzarri Joseph are the players who were part of the Gabba Test as well where West Indies won their first Test in Australia after 27 years.
Stand-in captain Steve Smith will be leading the side against West Indies. Australia will be playing their first ODI after their decorated opener David Warner announced his retirement from the format. Young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has also got his maiden call-up in the national side after a successful Big Bash season.
Travis Head is expected to open the batting with either Matthew Short or Cameron Green. Left-arm pacer Lance Morris will assist Sean Abbott who will be leading the seam bowling attack in the absence of the usual bowling unit.
Australia Vs West Indies, ODI Head-to-head Record:
Australia and the West Indies have played each other 143 times in One-Day Internationals. Out of that, Australia have an edge over West Indies and have won 76 matches whereas West Indies came victorious on 61 occasions. Three matches ended without results and three ended in a tie.
Total matches played - 143
Australia won - 76
West Indies won - 61
No results - 3
Tied - 3
Squads:
Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett
Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kavem Hodge, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh
When will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, be played?
The first ODI between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2024, at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, be played?
The first ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series?
All three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, be live-streamed online?
Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, live online.