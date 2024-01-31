Australia Vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details:

When will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, be played?

The first ODI between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2024, at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, be played?

The first ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series?

All three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, be live-streamed online?

Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, live online.