Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series

Cameron Green's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series is in doubt after the all-rounder sustained a back injury during the ongoing Australia-England ODI series. (More Cricket News)
The lanky all-rounder was withdrawn from the Australian squad for the England ODI series ahead of the fourth match after complaining of a sore back. He will soon fly back to Australia where the full extent of his injury will be known.
Cameron Green was Australia's best player during their 46-run loss to England in the third ODI in Chester-le-street. The all-rounder picked 2 for 45 with the ball and scored a handy 45 with the bat. He had bowled a spell of sustained short balls during the third ODI after which the complaints of a sore back arose.
Australia are hoping the 25-year-old could be fully fit ahead of the marquee five-Test series against India, a team they have not been able to beat in a series since 2014-15. Australia have lost back-to-back home Test series to India, first in 2018-19 and then again in 2020-21.
Green is expected to play a crucial role in the series for Australia with his all-round abilities. The 25-year-old, who made his debut against India during the 2020-21 tour, has so far 1377 runs in 28 Tests with two centuries. One of these centuries came against India in Ahmedabad during Australia's last tour to India. The pace bowling all-rounder also has 35 Test wickets including one five-wicket haul.
An extended ouster of Green will create a big void in Australia's middle order and would also put more pressure on the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Green has a history with back injuries and was prohibited from bowling during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back.
The five-match Test series between India and Australia begins November 22 in Perth, Green's home ground.