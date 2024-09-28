Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series

Green is expected to play a crucial role in the series for Australia with his all-round abilities. The 25-year-old, who made his debut against India during the 2020-21 tour, has so far 1377 runs in 28 Tests with two centuries. One of these centuries came against India in Ahmedabad during Australia's last tour to India. The pace bowling all-rounder also has 35 Test wickets including one five-wicket haul.