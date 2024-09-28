Cricket

Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series

An extended ouster of Green will create a big void in Australia's middle order and would also put more pressure on the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

Cameron Green (C) with his Australia teammates. Photo: AP/Nigel French
Cameron Green's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series is in doubt after the all-rounder sustained a back injury during the ongoing Australia-England ODI series. (More Cricket News)

The lanky all-rounder was withdrawn from the Australian squad for the England ODI series ahead of the fourth match after complaining of a sore back. He will soon fly back to Australia where the full extent of his injury will be known.

Cameron Green was Australia's best player during their 46-run loss to England in the third ODI in Chester-le-street. The all-rounder picked 2 for 45 with the ball and scored a handy 45 with the bat. He had bowled a spell of sustained short balls during the third ODI after which the complaints of a sore back arose.

Harry Brook starred for England - null
ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak

BY Stats Perform

Australia are hoping the 25-year-old could be fully fit ahead of the marquee five-Test series against India, a team they have not been able to beat in a series since 2014-15. Australia have lost back-to-back home Test series to India, first in 2018-19 and then again in 2020-21.

Green is expected to play a crucial role in the series for Australia with his all-round abilities. The 25-year-old, who made his debut against India during the 2020-21 tour, has so far 1377 runs in 28 Tests with two centuries. One of these centuries came against India in Ahmedabad during Australia's last tour to India. The pace bowling all-rounder also has 35 Test wickets including one five-wicket haul.

An extended ouster of Green will create a big void in Australia's middle order and would also put more pressure on the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Green has a history with back injuries and was prohibited from bowling during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia begins November 22 in Perth, Green's home ground.

