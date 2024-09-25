ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak

England beat Australia by 46 runs on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method to keep the great rivals' ODI series alive, with Harry Brook scoring a century. (More Cricket News)
Matters looked bleak for England as Australia set them a tough target of 305, with the tourists having reached 304-7 in their 50 overs at the crease.
Steven Smith scored 60 and Alex Carey, who starred in the second ODI as Australia took a 2-0 series lead, plundered an unbeaten 77, striking seven fours.
Indeed, Australia looked like they would cruise to another victory as Mitchell Starc sent Phil Salt packing for a duck and then dismissed Ben Duckett four balls later.
Yet Will Jacks and Brook had other ideas, putting on a third-wicket stand of 156 to put England in control.
Jacks' stand finally came to an end on 84 in the 28th over, but Brook simply picked up the slack, clipping his way to a maiden ODI ton.
With Brook, who reached 110 not out, at one end, Liam Livingstone added an unbeaten 33 to the total before the rain closed in at Chester-le-Street, but with England needing just 51 runs from 74 balls, they got over the line on DLS, leaving the series delicately poised at 2-1 to Australia heading into the final two matches.
Data Debrief: Leading by example
When Brook gets into his stride, there are not many better big hitters, and his knock on Tuesday was nothing short of spectacular. It also included 15 boundaries (13 fours, two sixes) and came at a strike rate of 117.02.
He is England's stand-in captain for this series in Jos Buttler's absence, and he certainly stepped up to the plate as Australia saw a 14-game winning streak (only two teams - Australia in 2003 and South Africa in 2005 - have ever won more successive ODIs) snapped.