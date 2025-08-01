West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Highlights: Saim Ayub Stars As PAK Beat WI By 14 Runs In Florida

Follow the highlights and updates of the first T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
West-Indies-Vs-Pakistan-AP
Johnson Charles, left, follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary as Pakistan's Mohammad Haris watches during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan. AP
Here are the highlights and updates of the first T20I match of Pakistan's Tour of West Indies 2025, being held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday, 1 August 2025. West Indies skipper Shai Hope sent Pakistan into bat and the visitors made most of the conditions, by posting 179 thanks to Saim Ayub's fifty. In reply, the hosts started off well but Mohammad Nawaz's three-wicket over saw their hopes fade and in the end, lose the game by 14 runs. Follow the highlights and updates of the first T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, right here
LIVE UPDATES

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Streaming Info

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Opt To Bowl First

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the series opener in Florida.

Shai Hope: It is a different coin. We are going to bowl. It will get dewy here under lights and that's why we will bowl. It was a quick turnaround, we learn from the past and carry that into this series. We have 3 spinners and 4 seamers, rest are batters. We back the replacements to come in and do the job.

Salman Agha: The preparation has been outstanding and the boys are excited. It is a great opportunity for me and I am enjoying it, the guys have made my job easier. If we play well then we can beat any team. We have a good balance in our XI.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: National Anthems

National anthem time with Pakistan's first in line and then with the hosts' West Indies to follow. All done and we are ready for action.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Pitch Report

"The boundary sizes - 78 meters down the ground, 66 and 63 on the square. There is a bit of grass, but it is rolled in and the surface looks very hard. Bat will dominate ball. The average first innings 167. I expect the bowlers to be under the pump," says Daren Ganga on the telecast.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Action Starts!

Jediah Blades will begin the first over against PAK openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Start With 6 Runs Off 1st Over

Jediah Blades concedes a boundary, a wide and couple of singles that comes down to six runs off the first over.

Score after 1 overs

PAK 6-0

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: 18-year-old Jewel Andrew Makes WI History In T20Is

18-year-old Jewel Andrew has made history tonight by becoming the youngest West Indian to debut in T20Is.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Akeal Hossein Taken To The Cleaners

Akeal Hosein, WI's prime spinner, is taken to the cleaners by Saim Ayub who hammered two fours of the bowler's first two deliveries. Hosein follows it up with some dots and a two.

Score after 3 overs

PAK 26/0

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Lose Their Opening Wicket

Uh-oh! Pakistan have their opener Sahibzada Farhan early on in the powerplay in Florida. Golden boy Shemar Joseph struck as he caught the PAK opener dead in the crease with the the latter opting for the review but the decision stayed 'Umpire's call'.

Score after 4 overs

PAK 27/1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Lose Wicket But Score 46 Runs In Powerplay

Some nice hitting there in the final over of the Powerplay from Fakhar Zaman, allowed PAK to reach 46 runs but did lose a wicket in the form of Sahibzada Farhan (14).

Score after 6 overs

PAK 46/1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Roston Chase Concedes 7 Runs

Roston Chase comes on in the seventh over, and concedes seven runs as PAK motor along in the game. The score moves on to 53 and with Saim Ayub still there, the visitors will feel the fireworks are just around the corner.

Score after 7 overs

PAK 53/1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Roston Chase Angry After Skipper Concedes Four

Roston Chase had conceded just four runs in his third over before skipper Shai Hope misfields and gives away a boundary to spoil the former's spell. Pakistan are 70 for the loss of one wicket in nine overs and are going on nicely.

Score after 9 overs

PAK 70/1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Reach 83/1 In 10 Overs

Pakistan are 83 for the loss of one wicket in 10 overs against the West Indies in Florida. Saim Ayub (40 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (25) have added 50 runs to the partnership as they look to up the ante against the WI bowlers.

Score after 10 overs

PAK 83-1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Saim Ayub Fifty

Saim Ayub has brought up his half-century, his second of his T20I career as PAK cross 100-runs in the 11th over. Ayub is cranking up the pressure on the WI bowlers with his power-hitting as his strike rate crosses 150. The hosts are without regular captain Shai Hope, who is off the field with Roston Chase doing the stand-in duty.

Score after 11 overs

PAK 103/1

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Saim Ayub Goes Back For 57

Saim Ayub (57) has to go back after Jason Holder struck to remove the dangerous batter. Holder bowled a direct yorker to which the southpaw had no answer and despite reviewing the decision, the DRS showed three reds and the opener had to walk back.

Score after 12 overs

PAK 108-2

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Fakhar Zaman Dismissed

Another wicket for the WI and this time it's Fakhar Zaman 28(24). Shamar Joseph has struck once again to dismiss the dangerous batter as the hosts comeback into the game after being held back by the visitors early on.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Final Five Overs Remain

Pakistan have reached 126/3 in 15 overs and will need some big hits if they are to get a big score. A lot will depend on their batters Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz but WI won't mind that as that could give them the chance to get wickets.

Score after 15 overs

PAK 126-3

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Hasan Nawaz Delivering The Big Blows

Hasan Nawaz has walked in to the crease and hit some lusty blows. PAK's intentions are clear - go big! With the final phase of their innings, the visitors would want to score atleast 50-60 runs.

Score after 16 overs

PAK 136-3

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Hasan Nawaz Goes But PAK Heading Towards 160

PAK lost the wicket of Hasan Nawaz but Mohammad Nawaz is there and is joined by the skipper Salman Ali Agha. Some lusty blows could help them reach 160-run target.

Score after 17 overs

PAK 145-4

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK's Innings Drifting Away

PAK have lost their fifth wicket in the form of Mohammad Nawaz (9) as their innings seem to be drifting away after a rapid start given by Saim Ayub.

Score after 18 overs

PAK 154-5

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shemar Joseph To Bowl Final Over

WI have been poor in the field today as they have let PAK score 166 (19 overs). Shemar Joseph will bowl the final over of the Pakistan innings.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shemar Joseph Picks Best Bowling Figures As PAK Finish With 178/6

Mohammad Haris whacks the final ball for a six as PAK end up with 178/6 in 20 overs despite Shemar Joseph's 3/30. Saim Ayub fifty and some contributions in the middle-overs from Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz has helped the visitors to a decent score on the board.

PAK 178/6 (20)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shaheen Afridi Starts Off With Four Runs

Shaheen Afridi concedes four runs off his first over as WI look to chase down 179 runs and win their first game after winless in their last five games.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 4/0 (1 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shaheen Afridi Halts WI Run-flow

Two overs, five runs conceded from Shaheen Afridi as PAK look to stop the run-flow from the WI batters. West Indies still require 162 runs. The hosts need some big-hits in the powerplay.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 17/0 (3 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Johnson Charles Upping The Ante

West Indies have raced to 40/0 in 5 overs with some power-hitting from Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew. PAK bowling has been wayward and apart from Shaheen, none of the other stars have restricted the hosts' run-flow.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 40/0 (5 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI End Powerplay On 47/0

West Indies are 47/0 in six overs with some lusty blows coming from the willow of Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles. PAK would want their bowlers to pick quick wickets or else this game could go out of their grasps.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 47/0 (6 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Bring Up Fifty Runs

West Indies have crossed 50-run mark without losing a wicket. They will look to go big and with some big-hitters still to come, the likes of Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew will look to build up the pressure on the PAK bowlers.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 54/0 (8 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Need 116  Runs In Final 10 Overs

West Indies require 116 runs in the final 10 overs after Faheem Ashraf dropped an easy catch of Johnson Charles off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. PAK have amped up the pressure via their spinners but need to hold onto their catching.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 63/0 (10 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Mohammad Nawaz Stifles WI

Out of nowhere, PAK have risen from the ashes as they have WI three down post 10 overs. Mohammad Nawaz has taken three wickets in the same over, to bring the visitors back in the contest. What a turnaround this has been! After dismissing the openers, Nawaz sent back Gudakesh Motie for 0.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 75/3 (12 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Now Have WI By The Scruff Of Their Neck

West Indies' skipper Shai Hope hits straight down to long-on as his connection isn't meaty and fires into Hasan Nawaz's hands off Saim Ayub's bowling as WI go four down in the run-chase.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 79/3 (13 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI's Required Run-rate Rising

West Indies required run-rate is 15.83 rpo and they need 95 runs in 36 balls with six wickets in hand. The WI batters need to start going for big hits or it will be curtains against this PAK side.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 84/3 (14 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Go Five Down

WI need 79 runs in 30 balls but have lost five wickets with Sherfane Rutherford (11) latest to fall to Saim Ayub, who is having a fine match. WI have no answer to the Pakistan spin-bowling and this could be spilling out of the hosts' hands.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 100/5 (15 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Six Down!

The hosts' run-chase is falling down like nine pins as Roston Chase goes with West Indies requiring another 69 runs for victory. Another defeat tonight and this could be their sixth defeat on the trot for the West Indies.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 110/6 (16 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Victory Inevitable!

Seven down and West Indies are on the verge of losing their sixth T20I match. After losing five games against Australia, the hosts could end up losing here and leave the Calypso Kings in dire straits.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 114/7 (17 overs)

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: 34 Required Off The Final Over

Three lusty blows off Haris Rauf's over has somewhat silenced the PAK supporters and the management. Jason Holder is turning the game upside down and this could be a nervy finish for the PAK side.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Win!

Pakistan have defeated West Indies by 14 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Saim Ayub was the star of the show, with a fifty and two wickets to his name. For the West Indies, lots of thinking to do and another defeat in their kitty.

PAK 178/6 (20 overs)

WI 164/7 (20 overs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-for As India Level Series WIth Six Runs Win
  2. India Vs England: Could The 'Heavy Roller' Effect Be Decisive In 5th Test?
  3. Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series Teams, Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know
  4. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Costly Blunder Gives Harry Brook A Lifeline – Watch
  5. WI Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Star As Pakistan Clinch Series 2-1
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Canadian Open: Top Seed Enters Quarters After Argentine Retires Hurt
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Victoria Mboko, Canadian Open: Wildcard Stuns Top Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Dayana Yastremska, Canadian Open: Ninth Seed Bounces Back To Enter Quarters
  5. Canadian Open: Casper Ruud's Struggles Go On After Exit To Karen Khachanov
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Congress Turf War Simmers Again Over Milk Federation Polls
  2. Morning Walk Sparks Talk Of Dramatic Turn In Tamil Nadu Politics
  3. US Penalty Risk On Russian Oil Could Add $9–11 Billion To India’s Import Bill
  4. At least 15 Arrested, 500 Booked After Communal Violence In Pune's Yavat Over WhatsApp Post
  5. Puri Teen’s Death Sparks Political Firestorm: Opposition Rejects Police ‘No Foul Play’ Claim, Demands Justice
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  2. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  3. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
  4. US Lifts Sanctions On Myanmar Junta Allies After General’s Letter Praises Trump
  5. Trump Criticises U.S. Tech Firms Setting Up Factories In China And Hiring Workers In India
World News
  1. Six More Palestinians Die In Gaza Amid Forced Starvation Deaths
  2. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi Says It Has Rights To Restart Its Uranium Enrichment Program
  3. Dormant Volcano in Russia Erupts After 450 Years, Days After Kamchatka Earthquake
  4. Hamas Refuses To Disarm Without Sovereign Palestinian State, Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Condition
  5. UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains
Latest Stories
  1. The 'Custodial Death' Of Aftab Ansari And Others In Jharkhand
  2. Tunnel Vision Or Ecological Risk? Wayanad Project Triggers Alarm
  3. Netanyahu Appeals To Red Cross Following 'Profound Shock' Over Gaza Hostage Videos
  4. Body Of 15-Year-Old Puri Girl Brought To Odisha From Delhi
  5. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Dhanush 'Completely Disturbed' By AI-Altered Climax Of Raanjhanaa: It Has Stripped The Film Of Its Very Soul
  7. JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning
  8. Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam