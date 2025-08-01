West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Highlights: Saim Ayub Stars As PAK Beat WI By 14 Runs In Florida

Johnson Charles, left, follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary as Pakistan's Mohammad Haris watches during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan. AP

Here are the highlights and updates of the first T20I match of Pakistan's Tour of West Indies 2025, being held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday, 1 August 2025. West Indies skipper Shai Hope sent Pakistan into bat and the visitors made most of the conditions, by posting 179 thanks to Saim Ayub's fifty. In reply, the hosts started off well but Mohammad Nawaz's three-wicket over saw their hopes fade and in the end, lose the game by 14 runs. Follow the highlights and updates of the first T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, right here

1 Aug 2025, 01:49:29 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Full Squads West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

1 Aug 2025, 05:05:39 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Opt To Bowl First West Indies skipper Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the series opener in Florida. Shai Hope: It is a different coin. We are going to bowl. It will get dewy here under lights and that's why we will bowl. It was a quick turnaround, we learn from the past and carry that into this series. We have 3 spinners and 4 seamers, rest are batters. We back the replacements to come in and do the job. Salman Agha: The preparation has been outstanding and the boys are excited. It is a great opportunity for me and I am enjoying it, the guys have made my job easier. If we play well then we can beat any team. We have a good balance in our XI.

1 Aug 2025, 05:10:32 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Playing XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem West Indies: Johnson Charles, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades

1 Aug 2025, 05:27:43 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: National Anthems National anthem time with Pakistan's first in line and then with the hosts' West Indies to follow. All done and we are ready for action.

1 Aug 2025, 05:28:50 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Pitch Report "The boundary sizes - 78 meters down the ground, 66 and 63 on the square. There is a bit of grass, but it is rolled in and the surface looks very hard. Bat will dominate ball. The average first innings 167. I expect the bowlers to be under the pump," says Daren Ganga on the telecast.

1 Aug 2025, 05:32:59 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Action Starts! Jediah Blades will begin the first over against PAK openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan.

1 Aug 2025, 05:36:57 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Start With 6 Runs Off 1st Over Jediah Blades concedes a boundary, a wide and couple of singles that comes down to six runs off the first over. Score after 1 overs PAK 6-0

18-year-old Jewel Andrew has made history tonight by becoming the youngest West Indian to debut in T20Is.

1 Aug 2025, 05:47:44 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Akeal Hossein Taken To The Cleaners Akeal Hosein, WI's prime spinner, is taken to the cleaners by Saim Ayub who hammered two fours of the bowler's first two deliveries. Hosein follows it up with some dots and a two. Score after 3 overs PAK 26/0

1 Aug 2025, 05:55:55 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Lose Their Opening Wicket Uh-oh! Pakistan have their opener Sahibzada Farhan early on in the powerplay in Florida. Golden boy Shemar Joseph struck as he caught the PAK opener dead in the crease with the the latter opting for the review but the decision stayed 'Umpire's call'. Score after 4 overs PAK 27/1

1 Aug 2025, 06:04:45 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Lose Wicket But Score 46 Runs In Powerplay Some nice hitting there in the final over of the Powerplay from Fakhar Zaman, allowed PAK to reach 46 runs but did lose a wicket in the form of Sahibzada Farhan (14). Score after 6 overs PAK 46/1

1 Aug 2025, 06:08:46 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Roston Chase Concedes 7 Runs Roston Chase comes on in the seventh over, and concedes seven runs as PAK motor along in the game. The score moves on to 53 and with Saim Ayub still there, the visitors will feel the fireworks are just around the corner. Score after 7 overs PAK 53/1

1 Aug 2025, 06:17:37 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Roston Chase Angry After Skipper Concedes Four Roston Chase had conceded just four runs in his third over before skipper Shai Hope misfields and gives away a boundary to spoil the former's spell. Pakistan are 70 for the loss of one wicket in nine overs and are going on nicely. Score after 9 overs PAK 70/1

1 Aug 2025, 06:23:28 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Reach 83/1 In 10 Overs Pakistan are 83 for the loss of one wicket in 10 overs against the West Indies in Florida. Saim Ayub (40 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (25) have added 50 runs to the partnership as they look to up the ante against the WI bowlers. Score after 10 overs PAK 83-1

1 Aug 2025, 06:32:39 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Saim Ayub Fifty Saim Ayub has brought up his half-century, his second of his T20I career as PAK cross 100-runs in the 11th over. Ayub is cranking up the pressure on the WI bowlers with his power-hitting as his strike rate crosses 150. The hosts are without regular captain Shai Hope, who is off the field with Roston Chase doing the stand-in duty. Score after 11 overs PAK 103/1

1 Aug 2025, 06:42:05 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Saim Ayub Goes Back For 57 Saim Ayub (57) has to go back after Jason Holder struck to remove the dangerous batter. Holder bowled a direct yorker to which the southpaw had no answer and despite reviewing the decision, the DRS showed three reds and the opener had to walk back. Score after 12 overs PAK 108-2

1 Aug 2025, 06:48:12 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Fakhar Zaman Dismissed Another wicket for the WI and this time it's Fakhar Zaman 28(24). Shamar Joseph has struck once again to dismiss the dangerous batter as the hosts comeback into the game after being held back by the visitors early on.

1 Aug 2025, 06:54:25 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Final Five Overs Remain Pakistan have reached 126/3 in 15 overs and will need some big hits if they are to get a big score. A lot will depend on their batters Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz but WI won't mind that as that could give them the chance to get wickets. Score after 15 overs PAK 126-3

1 Aug 2025, 06:58:49 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Hasan Nawaz Delivering The Big Blows Hasan Nawaz has walked in to the crease and hit some lusty blows. PAK's intentions are clear - go big! With the final phase of their innings, the visitors would want to score atleast 50-60 runs. Score after 16 overs PAK 136-3

1 Aug 2025, 07:04:43 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Hasan Nawaz Goes But PAK Heading Towards 160 PAK lost the wicket of Hasan Nawaz but Mohammad Nawaz is there and is joined by the skipper Salman Ali Agha. Some lusty blows could help them reach 160-run target. Score after 17 overs PAK 145-4

1 Aug 2025, 07:10:22 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK's Innings Drifting Away PAK have lost their fifth wicket in the form of Mohammad Nawaz (9) as their innings seem to be drifting away after a rapid start given by Saim Ayub. Score after 18 overs PAK 154-5

1 Aug 2025, 07:16:39 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shemar Joseph To Bowl Final Over WI have been poor in the field today as they have let PAK score 166 (19 overs). Shemar Joseph will bowl the final over of the Pakistan innings.

1 Aug 2025, 07:23:40 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shemar Joseph Picks Best Bowling Figures As PAK Finish With 178/6 Mohammad Haris whacks the final ball for a six as PAK end up with 178/6 in 20 overs despite Shemar Joseph's 3/30. Saim Ayub fifty and some contributions in the middle-overs from Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz has helped the visitors to a decent score on the board. PAK 178/6 (20)

1 Aug 2025, 07:39:33 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shaheen Afridi Starts Off With Four Runs Shaheen Afridi concedes four runs off his first over as WI look to chase down 179 runs and win their first game after winless in their last five games. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 4/0 (1 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 07:47:39 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Shaheen Afridi Halts WI Run-flow Two overs, five runs conceded from Shaheen Afridi as PAK look to stop the run-flow from the WI batters. West Indies still require 162 runs. The hosts need some big-hits in the powerplay. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 17/0 (3 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 07:57:19 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Johnson Charles Upping The Ante West Indies have raced to 40/0 in 5 overs with some power-hitting from Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew. PAK bowling has been wayward and apart from Shaheen, none of the other stars have restricted the hosts' run-flow. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 40/0 (5 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:01:48 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI End Powerplay On 47/0 West Indies are 47/0 in six overs with some lusty blows coming from the willow of Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles. PAK would want their bowlers to pick quick wickets or else this game could go out of their grasps. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 47/0 (6 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:08:50 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Bring Up Fifty Runs West Indies have crossed 50-run mark without losing a wicket. They will look to go big and with some big-hitters still to come, the likes of Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew will look to build up the pressure on the PAK bowlers. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 54/0 (8 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:17:32 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Need 116 Runs In Final 10 Overs West Indies require 116 runs in the final 10 overs after Faheem Ashraf dropped an easy catch of Johnson Charles off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. PAK have amped up the pressure via their spinners but need to hold onto their catching. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 63/0 (10 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:31:54 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Mohammad Nawaz Stifles WI Out of nowhere, PAK have risen from the ashes as they have WI three down post 10 overs. Mohammad Nawaz has taken three wickets in the same over, to bring the visitors back in the contest. What a turnaround this has been! After dismissing the openers, Nawaz sent back Gudakesh Motie for 0. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 75/3 (12 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:36:31 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Now Have WI By The Scruff Of Their Neck West Indies' skipper Shai Hope hits straight down to long-on as his connection isn't meaty and fires into Hasan Nawaz's hands off Saim Ayub's bowling as WI go four down in the run-chase. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 79/3 (13 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:41:27 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI's Required Run-rate Rising West Indies required run-rate is 15.83 rpo and they need 95 runs in 36 balls with six wickets in hand. The WI batters need to start going for big hits or it will be curtains against this PAK side. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 84/3 (14 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:47:50 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: WI Go Five Down WI need 79 runs in 30 balls but have lost five wickets with Sherfane Rutherford (11) latest to fall to Saim Ayub, who is having a fine match. WI have no answer to the Pakistan spin-bowling and this could be spilling out of the hosts' hands. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 100/5 (15 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:55:15 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Six Down! The hosts' run-chase is falling down like nine pins as Roston Chase goes with West Indies requiring another 69 runs for victory. Another defeat tonight and this could be their sixth defeat on the trot for the West Indies. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 110/6 (16 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 08:59:59 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: PAK Victory Inevitable! Seven down and West Indies are on the verge of losing their sixth T20I match. After losing five games against Australia, the hosts could end up losing here and leave the Calypso Kings in dire straits. PAK 178/6 (20 overs) WI 114/7 (17 overs)

1 Aug 2025, 09:11:12 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: 34 Required Off The Final Over Three lusty blows off Haris Rauf's over has somewhat silenced the PAK supporters and the management. Jason Holder is turning the game upside down and this could be a nervy finish for the PAK side.