Sports

Nathan Lyon Stars On Day 4 As Australia Pummel New Zealand By 172 Runs In 1st Test - In Pics

It took just one session for Australia to prise out the remaining seven New Zealand wickets. The visitors, powered by an inspired Nathan Lyon, scythed through the Kiwi middle and lower batting order to dismiss them for 196 runs and register a thumping 172-run win on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve. Lyon returned with figures of 27-8-65-6 in the second innings, and a 10-wicket match haul to boot. The Black Caps were unable to sustain the stubborn fight back they had begun to produce on day three when Australia were bowled out for 164 in their second innings for an overall lead of 368.