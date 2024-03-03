Nathan Lyon Stars On Day 4 As Australia Pummel New Zealand By 172 Runs In 1st Test - In Pics

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, and Australia's Nathan Lyon shake hands following Australia's 172 run win in the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's captain Pat Cumins celebrates the wicket of New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell with teammates on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Australia defeated New Zeaalnd by 172 runs.
Australia's Travis Head catches out New Zealand's Blundell on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn bats on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Nathan Lyon, third right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.