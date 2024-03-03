Sports

Nathan Lyon Stars On Day 4 As Australia Pummel New Zealand By 172 Runs In 1st Test - In Pics

It took just one session for Australia to prise out the remaining seven New Zealand wickets. The visitors, powered by an inspired Nathan Lyon, scythed through the Kiwi middle and lower batting order to dismiss them for 196 runs and register a thumping 172-run win on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve. Lyon returned with figures of 27-8-65-6 in the second innings, and a 10-wicket match haul to boot. The Black Caps were unable to sustain the stubborn fight back they had begun to produce on day three when Australia were bowled out for 164 in their second innings for an overall lead of 368.

Photo Webdesk
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, and Australia's Nathan Lyon shake hands following Australia's 172 run win in the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

1/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's captain Pat Cumins celebrates the wicket of New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell with teammates on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Australia defeated New Zeaalnd by 172 runs.

2/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Travis Head catches out New Zealand's Blundell on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

3/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn bats on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

4/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Nathan Lyon, third right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

5/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

6/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

7/7
NZ vs AUS 1st Test
NZ vs AUS 1st Test Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

Cricket

