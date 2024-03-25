RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl First Against Punjab Kings; Check Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Punjab Kings in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)
Toss Update:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first.
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
The pitch is hard with a little bit of grass on it. A high-scoring match is expected because the boundaries are short. The square boundaries are 60 metres each side and the straight boundary is 70 metres. The crowd is going to come up in big numbers to support the home team and batting second could be a good decision. The ball comes easy on the bat under lights here.
Advertisement
Indian star batter Virat Kohli will be the player to watch out for along with the RCB captain Faf du Plessis who gave a good start in the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game. Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat can be promoted up the order.
Advertisement
The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings went with Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran in the opening game. They are also going with their winning combination in this match.
Harshal Patel will be very crucial for the PBKS against his former team RCB. He has slower bouncers and an excellent yorker in his arsenal which can get him important wickets.
RCB Vs PBKS, Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh