Cricket

RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Match 6, Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis & Co Face Punjab Kings In Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have won their last game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets whereas RCB lost against CSK by six wickets in the opening game. All eyes will be on the star player Virat Kohli and veteran Shikhar Dhawan. RCB's bowling is a major concern for them and they must be willing to come up with a better bowling line-up against the star-studded PBKS. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB vs PBKS, match no. 6 of the IPL 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
Liam Livingstone (L) with Sam Curran after PBKS' win over DC in match 2 of IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, Live Blog, IPL 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the match no. 6 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The stage is set for the fiery contest between RCB and PBKS. Sam Curran played a huge role in the Kings' victory against Delhi Capitals in their first game. Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat also impressed with their batting in the end and their contribution in today's match will be crucial. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB vs PBKS, match no. 6 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra