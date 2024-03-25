Cricket

RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Match 6, Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis & Co Face Punjab Kings In Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have won their last game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets whereas RCB lost against CSK by six wickets in the opening game. All eyes will be on the star player Virat Kohli and veteran Shikhar Dhawan. RCB's bowling is a major concern for them and they must be willing to come up with a better bowling line-up against the star-studded PBKS. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB vs PBKS, match no. 6 of the IPL 2024, here