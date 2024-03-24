Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who suffered defeat in their opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, are preparing to take on the formidable Punjab Kings, who emerged victorious in their inaugural match against Delhi Capitals for match 6 of the season on March 25, Monday in Bengaluru. ( Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
RCB led by Faf du Plessis batting first set a target of 174 runs for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was chased down in just 18.4 overs under the spectacular debut captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The match was disappointing for the batting maestro Virat Kohli who was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman at just 20 off 21 balls. Rahman's spell of 4 wickets rattled RCB completely.
Besides, MS Dhoni's magical wicketkeeping dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar at 0 runs, turning all the fortunes in CSK's side. However, Anuj Rawat's 48 off 25 balls and Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 38 off 26 balls helped to extend the score to 173/6.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings, defying all odds, secured the glory of winning their first match of the 2024 IPL season. Shikhar Dhawan's side defeated Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant by 4 wickets chasing the target of 175 runs showcasing the stellar batting of Sam Curran whose 63 off 47 balls already set the victory stage for the Kings.
Additionally, Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 38 runs off 21 balls further contributed to the team's success, ultimately leading them to win the match with a score of 177 runs in 19.2 overs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have clashed against each other 31 times previously in the Indian Premier League's history. The Kings have emerged victorious in 17 of them whereas the Challengers won only 14 games. According to the stats, Dhawan's side has a higher chance of winning Monday's match. However, the Plessis' team is determined to avoid consecutive losses, and that's what makes the match uncertain and even more thrilling.
When RCB Vs PBKS, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?
The sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played on March 25, Monday, at 7:30 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.
Where to watch the RCB Vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the RCB Vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?
The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Where to watch the RCB Vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website. The matches will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the RCB Vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL 2024 matches could be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the RCB Vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be done by Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Squad:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.
Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh