IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC

Outlook Sports Desk

Kohli Gives Blazing Start

Virat Kohli smashed three sixes and a four in his 27-run knock off 13 balls.

Fun Battle Between Ishant-Virat

Kohli hit Ishant for back-to-back boundaries then he got him out on the next ball which led to a fun fight between the two old friends.

Another Fifty For Patidar

Rajat Patidar hit the fifth half-century in his last seven innings.

Big Partnership For 3rd Wicket

Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar added 88 runs for the third wicket.

DC Restrict RCB For 187/9

With the help of the last three economical overs, Delhi Capitals successfully halted RCB to 187/9 after 20 overs.

Swapnil Gets First Wicket

Swapnil Singh removed the veteran Aussie David Warner in the first over to put DC on the back foot.

"Jake Fraser-Berserk"

Jake Fraser-McGurk again gave a solid start and made 21 off just 8 balls before getting run-out.

Crucial Fifty From 'Captain'

DC's stand-in captain Axar Patel stood there at the crease and played a valiant knock of 57 runs off 39 balls.

