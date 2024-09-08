Sports

SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics

Cameron Green’s unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday. Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia’s chase. Aaron Hardie’s boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153-4. Brandon McMullen’s 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support. Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each. The total wasn’t enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again. Green hit five of Australia’s eight sixes, and two boundaries.

SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

The winning Australian team with the series trophy after the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

AUS vs SCO, 3rd T20I
AUS vs SCO, 3rd T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Cameron Green during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Australia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I
Australia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Tim David during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. ()

Scotland and Australia, 3rd T20I
Scotland and Australia, 3rd T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Australia vs Scotland
Australia vs Scotland Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Scotland's Mark Watt during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scotland and Australia
Scotland and Australia Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Scotland's Brandon McMullen during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia
T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Marcus Stoinis catches a ball during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Australia vs Scotland T20I
Australia vs Scotland T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Scotland's George Munsey during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scotland and Australia T20I
Scotland and Australia T20I Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's players celebrate taking the wicket of Scotland's George Munsey during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland.

