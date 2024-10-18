Cricket

India Tour Of Australia 2024: 'Green's Absence Might Change Our Bowling Equations', Says Starc

Starc said the gap days between the five Tests against India will be crucial for the bowlers as Australia look to reclaim its hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.
The absence of allrounder Cameron Green will change Australia’s bowling dynamics for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy and may increase spinner Nathan Lyon’s workload, according to star pacer Mitchell Starc. (More Cricket News)

Green will undergo surgery to address his back-related troubles which will keep him out of action for at least six months.

While Australia have another all-round option in Mitchell Marsh ready to share the workload, Starc admitted that Green’s unavailability changes the equation.

"It will always change the dynamic when you take a genuine allrounder like a Cameron Green, or with England when you take a Ben Stokes, out," Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"When you have that genuine allrounder who has been part of a group for a while ... you get into a bit of a routine of having that extra bowling option.

"I don't know what the dynamic of that line-up is going to be, there is a lot of talk around that opening spot and Mitch (Marsh) bowling as well,” he said.

Starc said the issue isn’t something which Australia have not dealt with before.

Cameron Green. - X/cricketcomau
Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's not completely foreign. We've had series in the past where we haven't had an allrounder at all,” he said.

"We've had to take some of that workload, and Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has probably had to bowl a bit extra as well.

"That's been the mindset for a number of years now, with an overseas tour or a home series and the mentality of how gruelling a summer or series can be."

Starc said the gap days between the five Tests against India will be crucial for the bowlers as Australia look to reclaim its hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

"It's been spoken about, if you have four or five Tests that go four days, the extra day between games… There is obviously a big gap between the first and second Tests and the third and fourth Tests. That may play a part as well,” he said.

"We don't know what wickets we'll get, we don't know how successful or unsuccessful we will be.”

"There are too many factors to sit here at the start and say this is what is going to happen. But there are certainly times where you feel the grind of five Tests.”

Starc backed young batter Sam Konstas to excel at the highest level after impressive returns in Sheffield Shield.

"There’s no reason (for him) not to (handle it). He's obviously got the talent, got the work ethic, he's a lovely young man. Time will tell. If he's not picked this summer then I am sure runs on the board will help him in the long run,” he said.

