Sports World Live: Manchester United Travel To Brentford In EPL

Welcome to the live sports coverage for Saturday, March 30, 2024. Cricket sees Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL 2024. Bangladesh look to bounce back after their 1st Test loss as Shakib Al Hasan returns, in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Club football is back as Chelsea take on Burnley and Manchester United travel to Brentford in an all-action EPL weekend. At the Miami Open 2024, Daniil Medvedev lost to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, and will be followed by Grigor Dimitrov against A Zverev in men's singles. For all the live scores and updates for March 30, 2024, you can get it right here