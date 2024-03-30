Sports

Sports World Live: Manchester United Travel To Brentford In EPL

Welcome to the live sports coverage for Saturday, March 30, 2024. Cricket sees Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL 2024. Bangladesh look to bounce back after their 1st Test loss as Shakib Al Hasan returns, in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Club football is back as Chelsea take on Burnley and Manchester United travel to Brentford in an all-action EPL weekend. At the Miami Open 2024, Daniil Medvedev lost to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, and will be followed by Grigor Dimitrov against A Zverev in men's singles. For all the live scores and updates for March 30, 2024, you can get it right here

29 March 2024
Sports World Live: MUFC take on Brentford in EPL. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Jannik Sinner Advances To Miami Open 2024 Final

Sports World Live Blog, March 30

Welcome to the live blog where we cover all the sporting action from across the globe for March 30, 2024. Cricket action sees Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test match. IPL 2024 sees Lucknow Super Giants welcome Punjab Kings in match 11. English Premier League returns with a host of fixtures with the standout being Manchester United against Brentford. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 action continues in men's singles semis. For all the live scores and updates for March 30, 2024, you can get it right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

