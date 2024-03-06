New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch NZ vs AUS On TV And Online

New Zealand cricket team were swept away by the reigning World Test Championship holders Australia in the 1st Test at the Basim Reserve in Wellington. Opting to bowl first, the Aussies posted 383 despite being 176/6 at one time. (More Cricket News)
Led by Cameron Green's 174, the visitors put up a challenging total on a track that was suited for the bowlers. In reply, the BlackCaps were bundled out for 179 with Glenn Phillips posting a fighting 71. Nathan Lyon scalped 4/43.
In the second innings, Australia were bowled out for 164 thanks to Phillips taking a maiden five-for (5/45). In reply, Tim Southee-led side could not battle hard after they were handed a target of 369 and eventually were bowled out for 196. Lyon ended the match with 10 scalps in the match.
Head-To-Head Record
The BlackCaps and Aussies have faced off in Tests 61 times. Australia have won 35 of the 61 Tests, while New Zealand have won just eight, with 18 matches concluding in draws.
The action now moves to Christchurch starting from March 8.
When will the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd Test match be played?
The AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test match will start from Friday, March 8, 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.
Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test match?
Live streaming of the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd Test match will be available on Amazon Prime in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.
NZ vs AUS Test series: Squads
New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (w), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc