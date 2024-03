New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch NZ vs AUS On TV And Online

The action now moves to Christchurch starting from March 8.

Here are the live streaming details for the 2nd NZ vs AUS Test:

When will the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd Test match be played?

The AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test match will start from Friday, March 8, 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.

Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test match?

Live streaming of the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd Test match will be available on Amazon Prime in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.