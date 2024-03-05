Neil Wagner's Retirement Was Forced: Ross Taylor

The 37-year-old Wagner, however, did take the field during the first Test as a substitute fielder and carried the drinks on occasions.

"I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There's no sugarcoating it. I think it's a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner's press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match. So he did make himself available," Taylor said while speaking on ESPN's Around the Wicket podcast.