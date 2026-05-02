India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye historic Start After 21-Year Return X/IndianFootball

India begin their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign with a daunting Group B opener against Australia at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in China, with kickoff scheduled around 5:00 PM IST on May 2. The Young Tigresses are returning to this stage after a 21-year gap, making this a landmark moment, while Australia arrive as one of the stronger sides in the competition with prior semifinal pedigree. Coached by Pamela Conti, India come in with confidence after winning the SAFF U-19 title, though recent exposure tours against stronger opposition highlighted areas to improve. Australia, meanwhile, will rely on their structured midfield and attacking depth, making them early favorites, but India’s youthful energy and nothing-to-lose mindset could make this a competitive opener.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 04:48:04 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: AUS Starting XI! STARTING XI 📄



Here's how we start for our first game of the #U17WAC 👊



🇦🇺v🇮🇳 2.05.26 9:30pm AEST

📺💻📱: AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel#GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/VGmR5xjTLI — Football Australia (@FootballAUS) May 2, 2026

2 May 2026, 04:46:47 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND Starting XI! Your #YoungTigresses XI for the first game of #U17WAC 🐯

Come on, India! 💙



Watch 🇦🇺🆚🇮🇳 at 17:00 IST 📺 https://t.co/QAtnlP540m#AUSvIND #AsiaDream #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/WxgUZwQdDh — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) May 2, 2026

2 May 2026, 04:34:24 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming The India vs Australia, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

2 May 2026, 04:20:14 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details! Fixture: India U17 vs Australia U17

Series: AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST