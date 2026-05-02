India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye Historic Start After 21-Year Return

IND Vs AUS Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses begin AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup campaign against Australia at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, aiming for a strong start in their long-awaited return

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup
India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye historic Start After 21-Year Return X/IndianFootball
India begin their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign with a daunting Group B opener against Australia at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in China, with kickoff scheduled around 5:00 PM IST on May 2. The Young Tigresses are returning to this stage after a 21-year gap, making this a landmark moment, while Australia arrive as one of the stronger sides in the competition with prior semifinal pedigree. Coached by Pamela Conti, India come in with confidence after winning the SAFF U-19 title, though recent exposure tours against stronger opposition highlighted areas to improve. Australia, meanwhile, will rely on their structured midfield and attacking depth, making them early favorites, but India’s youthful energy and nothing-to-lose mindset could make this a competitive opener.
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India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: AUS Starting XI!

India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND Starting XI!

India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs Australia, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details!

  • Fixture: India U17 vs Australia U17

  • Series: AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

  • Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

  • Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup group-stage match against Australia. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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