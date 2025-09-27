India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

India defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over thriller on Friday
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that the contest felt like a final
India will be facing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final
India’s Suryakumar Yadav praised his team’s resilience and composure following their thrilling Super Over victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash on Friday. “The way the boys stuck to their plans and backed themselves, it made my job very easy. They showed a lot of character under pressure,” he said during the post-match presentation, reflecting on India’s disciplined approach throughout the game.
Yadav highlighted standout contributions, noting, “Arshdeep has delivered for us many times; I just told him to trust his plans and execute. Kuldeep and Varun came up with crucial breakthroughs, and Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma kept the innings steady.”
He also praised fielding efforts with a smile: “Some moments could have been tighter, but everyone backed each other and stayed sharp.”
Sri Lanka Captain Charith Asalanka's Reaction
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka reflected on his team’s narrow Super Over defeat to India, highlighting the positives despite the loss. “It was a fabulous game, and we were in it until Varun and Kuldeep bowled those middle overs,” he said. Asalanka praised Pathum Nissanka’s attacking approach, adding, “It was unbelievable batting; they have some extremely good bowlers, and it was great to see him bat so positively.”
He also noted the team’s overall performance in the tournament: “There are lots of positives from the Asia Cup. We’ve been playing good cricket, and as a captain, there’s a lot to take forward, even though we couldn’t win the last two games.”
India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This marks the first-ever meeting between the two arch-rivals in an Asia Cup final, ending a 41-year streak.
India secured their spot in the final with dominant Super Four stage wins, while Pakistan clinched a narrow victory over Bangladesh to reach this climactic face-off