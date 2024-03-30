National

In Photos: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna Awards At Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously to former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. The awards were received by their respective family members at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.