In Photos: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna Awards At Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Rao's son P.V. Prabhakar Rao accepted the honour from the President.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur accepted the honour from the President.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Singh's grandson Jayant Chaudhary accepted the honour from the President.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao accepted the honour from the President.
President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai with Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, after a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.