In Photos: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna Awards At Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously to former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. The awards were received by their respective family members at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Rao's son P.V. Prabhakar Rao accepted the honour from the President.

1/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur accepted the honour from the President.

2/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Singh's grandson Jayant Chaudhary accepted the honour from the President.

3/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan (posthumously) during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao accepted the honour from the President.

4/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

5/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

6/6
Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai with Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, after a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

