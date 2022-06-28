Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Narasimha Rao On Birth Anniversary

Narasimha Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes. 

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Narasimha Rao On Birth Anniversary
PV Narasimha Rao

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 2:17 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, and said India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes. 

"Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet. "India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual," the prime minister said. 

Related stories

Is Fielding Narasimha Rao’s Daughter Vani Devi As MLC Candidate A KCR Masterstroke?

TRS Gives Ticket To Narasimha Rao's Daughter Surabhi Vani Devi For MLC Polls

PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary: Life In Pics Of Ex-PM


(With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National PV Narasimha Rao PM Narendra Modi Birth Anniversary Veteran Congress Leader Indian Economy Transformational Changes Great Scholar Intellectual
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday