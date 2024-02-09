Bharat Ratna Awards: 'Dil Jeet Lia', RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Tells PM, Sonia Says I Welcome Them

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary was elated by the announcement of Bharat Ratna being conferred to his late grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he wrote on social media, "Dil Jeet Liya".
When asked about reactions to the announcement of Bharat Ratna being conferred to PV Narasimha Rao, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi told the media, "I welcome them... why not?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh as well Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan will be awarded the Bharat Ratna.
Chaudhary also added, "Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country." According to PTI, the matter also came up in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Speaker Satish Mahana, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna hailed the decision and lauded the farmers' leader.
P V Narasimha Rao's daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi on Thursday appreciated the gesture of naming her father for the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, and praised PM Narendra Modi for the decision.
"Beyond parties, recognising PV and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, manners of our Prime Minister (Modi)," Vani Devi said.
"Though there is a slight delay, it's ok. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour. Telangana people are very happy over Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited," she added.
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the daughter of Dr. MS Swaminathan spoke to media after the announcement and she said, "On behalf of the family, we are very thankful and happy that our father has received the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Grateful to the prime minister for making this announcement. We feel happy that his whole life's work has been recognised by the highest national award that any citizen of India can get."
PV Narasimha Rao’s grandson Natcharaju Venkata Subhash reacting to the news, said, "I got a call from Delhi saying that your grandfather has been conferred the highest civilian award- Bharat Ratna. First of all, I would like to thank PM Modi’s goodwill gesture where he has recognised the contributions of people who have really contributed to the development of this country."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also lauded the announcement and in a social media post wrote, "The awarding of Bharat Ratna to farmers' well-wisher former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, former Prime Minister Shri Narasimha Rao ji and the father of Green Revolution Dr. MS Swaminathan ji is the fulfillment of a long pending demand. True respect comes from respecting the principles and struggles of any person, I hope this happens."
How did Congress react?
The Congress on Friday said former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh and Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan were, are and will always be 'Bharat ke Ratna' as their contribution was unprecedented and respected by all Indians.
However, the opposition party also attacked the Modi government, saying it is "silent" on giving legal status of minimum support price to farmers based on the Swaminathan formula.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Shri PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr. MS Swaminathan were, are and will always be the 'Bharat ke Ratna'. Their contribution was unprecedented, which every Indian respects."
"The Modi government is silent on giving legal status of minimum support price to farmers based on Dr. Swaminathan's formula. Due to the stubbornness of Prime Minister Modi, 700 farmers were martyred during the movement, but the government broke its promise to the farmers. Even today the farmers are ready to march to Delhi, but the government is not listening," Ramesh said.
"Providing justice to farmers is one of the main objectives of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our demand for 'Kisan Nyay (justice to farmers)' is that a legal guarantee of giving minimum support price to farmers should be given on the basis of the Swaminathan formula. This will be a true tribute to former prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and Swaminathan ji," he said.
How did BJP leaders react?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X wrote elaborately on the announcement of the awardees, it said, "Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship. The contributions of PV Narasimha Rao Ji in navigating our economy safely through one of the most turbulent times to an era of inclusive progress will always be remembered. As we celebrate the versatile leadership of PV Narasimha Rao Ji, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the decision to honor the political and intellectual giant with the most prestigious award."
Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said, "“Narasimha Rao was the PM of India but even after staying in power for so many years, they (Congress) didn't think of honouring him with the Bharat Ratna. Narendra Modi should get the praise for his decision to honour Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, and M S Swaminathan."
BJP MP Prakash Javadekar told the media, "It is great news that Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao Garu and M S Swaminathan are being honoured with Bharat Ratna...PM Modi thinks about the nation, not just the party and so such people are being honoured."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "For the first time a government that has taken its cognizance is the Modi government...We take decisions raised above from party politics."
BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Narendra Modi has played a very important role by deciding to honour three people (Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and M S Swaminathan) who have left prominent marks in different sectors. We express our gratitude to him (PM Modi).
The M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai thanked PM Modi for the award and in a post on social media platform X wrote, "It's a great recognition for his untiring work to ensure #food #nutrition & livelihood security for all."