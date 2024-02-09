Bharat Ratna Awards: 'Dil Jeet Lia', RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Tells PM, Sonia Says I Welcome Them

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Shri PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr. MS Swaminathan were, are and will always be the 'Bharat ke Ratna'. Their contribution was unprecedented, which every Indian respects."

"The Modi government is silent on giving legal status of minimum support price to farmers based on Dr. Swaminathan's formula. Due to the stubbornness of Prime Minister Modi, 700 farmers were martyred during the movement, but the government broke its promise to the farmers. Even today the farmers are ready to march to Delhi, but the government is not listening," Ramesh said.

"Providing justice to farmers is one of the main objectives of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our demand for 'Kisan Nyay (justice to farmers)' is that a legal guarantee of giving minimum support price to farmers should be given on the basis of the Swaminathan formula. This will be a true tribute to former prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and Swaminathan ji," he said.