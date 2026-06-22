J-K LG Offers Prayers at Kheer Bhawani Temple

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory

J-K LG Offers Prayers at Kheer Bhawani Temple
J-K LG Offers Prayers at Kheer Bhawani Temple

The LG offered prayers at the temple of Ragnya Devi in the central Kashmir district, as hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the annual Mela amidst stringent security arrangements.

Sinha also took stock of the arrangements made for the devotees.

Speaking to reporters, the LG said it is a matter of satisfaction that the number of pilgrims this year was higher than previous ones.

"We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for continued peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Sinha said the administration has made proper arrangements for the devotees.

"We pray to Mata that her blessings continue upon the people," he added.

The mela is held each year on 'Jyeshta Asthami'.

Earlier, the LG paid obeisance at the revered temple and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG extended his greetings to devotees and wished that the blessings of Mata Ragnya Devi continue to guide everyone towards harmony, progress and spiritual fulfilment, an official spokesman said.

He said that while interacting with Kashmiri Pandit community members, Sinha assured that comprehensive arrangements have been successfully put in place to ensure a seamless and spiritual experience for everyone.

The LG commended the proactive efforts of the local administration, emphasising that the administration remains fully committed to enhancing infrastructure and support services to accommodate the growing influx of devotees from across the nation, he said.

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Sinha also appreciated all the stakeholders for their seamless coordination and arrangements in organising the annual Mela.

He also met representatives of various Kashmiri Pandit organisations, PM Package employees and civil society delegations, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha listened to their concerns and assured them of the administration's commitment towards ensuring their welfare.

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