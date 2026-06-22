Jodhpur Caesarean Cases Reflect Sharp Decline in Medical Standards in Rajasthan: Gehlot

"Reports of women developing septicemia and kidney-related complications after surgery are extremely worrying and reflected a sharp decline in medical standards and serious negligence," he said.
"After Kota and Bikaner, now reports from Jodhpur about the health condition of eight women deteriorating following Caesarean deliveries are deeply concerning," he said.
The senior Congress leader alleged that while government events and VIP visits were being highlighted yesterday, the lives of mothers were at risk and authorities were attempting to suppress the facts.
"Developing septicemia and kidney failure-like complications point to serious shortcomings in the healthcare system," Gehlot said.
He said he would visit Jodhpur and meet the affected patients and their families.
Eight women have developed health complications following caesarean deliveries at the district hospital in Jodhpur's Paota.
The women complained of excessive bleeding and low blood pressure after surgery. Two of them, who developed severe kidney infections, have been referred to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).