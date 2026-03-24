India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Summary of this article
Harish Rana, the first patient in India to be granted passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court of India, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.
The Supreme Court had allowed doctors to withdraw life-support measures through a carefully supervised medical protocol, marking a significant step in India’s legal and ethical approach to end-of-life care.
Rana’s case has become a landmark in India’s debate on the right to die with dignity, highlighting the role of palliative care, medical ethics, and legal safeguards in decisions around passive euthanasia.
Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court of India, died on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, bringing an end to a long and painful chapter that has come to symbolise the country’s evolving conversation around dignity in death and end-of-life care.
The press release by AIIMS read Mr. Harish Rana passed away at 4:10 PM on 24th March 2026 at AIIMS, New Delhi. Hewas under the care of a dedicated team of doctors and was admitted to the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), led by Dr. (Prof.) Seema Mishra, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia.
Rana was just a young engineering student when his life took a tragic turn in 2013. At the time, he was pursuing a BTech degree at Panjab University. A fall from the fourth-floor balcony of his hostel left him with severe head injuries that caused irreversible brain damage. The accident pushed him into a permanent vegetative state, a condition in which patients remain alive but show no signs of awareness or cognitive function. For the next thirteen years, Rana survived with the support of artificial nutrition and intermittent oxygen assistance, while his family navigated the emotional and medical complexities of caring for someone who could neither communicate nor recover.
Over time, Rana’s case moved beyond the personal tragedy of one family and entered the national legal and ethical arena. The prolonged nature of his condition, with no meaningful hope of recovery, raised profound questions about whether life should be sustained indefinitely through medical intervention when consciousness and quality of life have effectively disappeared. These questions ultimately reached the Supreme Court of India, which in March 2026 allowed passive euthanasia in Rana’s case.
The court’s order permitted doctors to withdraw life-support measures in a carefully regulated manner. Passive euthanasia, unlike active euthanasia, does not involve administering substances to cause death. Instead, it involves the withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining medical treatment, allowing the natural process of death to occur. The decision was seen as a landmark moment in India’s legal landscape, translating the court’s earlier recognition of the right to die with dignity into a concrete medical application.
Following the Supreme Court’s directive, Rana was shifted from his home in Ghaziabad to the palliative care unit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi. The procedure was overseen by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including experts in neurosurgery, anaesthesia, palliative medicine and psychiatry. The team worked under a carefully structured protocol designed to ensure that the withdrawal of life support was carried out gradually and ethically, while prioritising the patient’s dignity.
Doctors first assessed Rana’s condition in detail and then began the gradual withdrawal of artificial nutritional support under continuous monitoring. The process was conducted with sensitivity, reflecting both the legal scrutiny surrounding the case and the ethical weight of the decision. Medical professionals involved in the procedure emphasised that the goal was not to hasten death but to allow a dignified and natural end to a life that had long been sustained solely through medical intervention.
Rana’s death on March 24 marked the conclusion of a case that has had wide-ranging implications for India’s healthcare and legal systems. For years, discussions around euthanasia in India remained largely theoretical, shaped by court rulings and philosophical debates but rarely implemented in practice. Rana’s case transformed that conversation into a lived reality, forcing institutions, doctors and policymakers to confront the complexities of end-of-life decision-making.
The case has also drawn attention to the broader role of palliative care in India, a field that focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with severe or terminal conditions. Experts say the Rana case underscores the need for clearer medical protocols, stronger legal safeguards and greater awareness among families about patients’ rights and medical options at the end of life.