India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Rana was just a young engineering student when his life took a tragic turn in 2013. At the time, he was pursuing a BTech degree at Panjab University. A fall from the fourth-floor balcony of his hostel left him with severe head injuries that caused irreversible brain damage. The accident pushed him into a permanent vegetative state, a condition in which patients remain alive but show no signs of awareness or cognitive function. For the next thirteen years, Rana survived with the support of artificial nutrition and intermittent oxygen assistance, while his family navigated the emotional and medical complexities of caring for someone who could neither communicate nor recover.