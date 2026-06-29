'I Don't Have Wings to Clip': Fadnavis Hits Back at Uddhav's 'Operation Devendra' Jibe

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the defections were part of "Operation Devendra" rather than "Operation Tiger."

Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis
'I Don't Have Wings to Clip': Fadnavis Hits Back at Uddhav's 'Operation Devendra' Jibe
Summary of this article

  • Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's claim that the defection of six Sena (UBT) MPs was part of "Operation Devendra."

  • Uddhav alleged that the defections were orchestrated to prevent Fadnavis from emerging as a future prime ministerial contender.

  • Fadnavis rejected the allegations, called the speculation over the shared flight a "coincidence."

The political sparring between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray intensified over the weekend, with the BJP leader dismissing allegations that the defection of six Sena (UBT) MPs was orchestrated to weaken him within the party.

The latest exchange comes amid an ongoing rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after six of its Lok Sabha MPs recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) - PTI
Fadnavis Vs Uddhav: 'If You Want To Come..', Maha CM Invites Shiv Sena UBT Chief To Ruling Party

By Outlook News Desk

Uddhav Alleges 'Operation Devendra'

While touring the constituencies of the six rebel MPs, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the defections were part of "Operation Devendra" rather than "Operation Tiger."

He alleged that the MPs were persuaded to switch sides not because of elections but to prevent Fadnavis from emerging as a future prime ministerial contender.

"The MPs were taken away when there were no elections. Why did they not join the BJP? I suspect this is actually 'Operation Devendra'," Thackeray said.

He further claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may have engineered the move to "keep Fadnavis at a certain level so that he does not enter the race for the prime minister's post."

Related Content
Fadnavis was travelling to his hometown of Nagpur, while Uddhav Thackeray was heading there as part of his Vidarbha tour. - Representative image
After Six MPs, Shinde Camp Says 14 Sena (UBT) MLAs May Be Next - PTI
Aaditya Thackeray - File Photo
null - PTI

Responding to the remarks on Sunday, Fadnavis rejected the allegation with a sarcastic response.

"I am a human being. I don't have wings, so who can clip them? I have the blessings of Maharashtra's 14 crore people and my senior leaders, so there is no need to worry," he said.

Shared Flight Sparks Political Speculation

Uddhav Thackeray also referred to a recent flight from Mumbai to Nagpur, during which he and Fadnavis travelled together. A video of the journey had gone viral on social media.

Addressing party workers in Hingoli on Saturday, Thackeray claimed the chief minister looked "helpless" and lacked confidence during the flight.

Drawing a comparison with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Thackeray alleged that leaders who become strong enough to emerge as prime ministerial contenders are sidelined by the BJP.

"The operation to steal six Sena (UBT) MPs is not Operation Tiger but Operation Devendra, carried out to cut him down to size," he said.

Fadnavis was travelling to his hometown of Nagpur, while Uddhav Thackeray was heading there as part of his Vidarbha tour. - Representative image
Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray Share Flight To Nagpur Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Defections

By Outlook News Desk

'When Did He See My Helplessness?'

Reacting to Thackeray's comments, Fadnavis said he spent the entire flight watching content on his phone and questioned how Thackeray could have judged his demeanour.

"I have a habit. Whenever I board a flight, I watch a movie or OTT or a web series downloaded on my phone. That is what I was doing throughout the flight. So, when did he see my helplessness?" Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also dismissed speculation over the two leaders travelling together, describing it as a mere coincidence.

Calling the political chatter "vedyancha bazaar" (mad market), Fadnavis said there was nothing unusual about two political leaders being on the same flight.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories