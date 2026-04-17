Prakash Raj Slams Vijay’s ‘Cinema Model’ Politics, Questions Actor-Led Leadership

Prakash Raj has criticised Vijay’s political entry, calling it a ‘cinema model’ approach to politics. As the Tamil Nadu elections draw closer, the actor questioned whether star power can translate into governance, sparking debate around celebrity-led political movements in the state.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj On Vijay politics Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj questions Vijay’s ‘cinema model’ politics ahead of 2026 elections.

  • Actor stresses the difference between screen popularity and real political accountability.

  • Debate on actors entering politics resurfaces amid Tamil Nadu political climate.

Prakash Raj’s remarks on Vijay have stirred fresh debate around celebrity-led politics, with the actor criticising what he described as a “cinema model” approach to governance. As Vijay continues to campaign ahead of his political debut, the comments have added a new layer to the ongoing conversation around actors entering public life.

Prakash Raj critiques ‘cinema model’ politics in Tamil Nadu

Speaking at a campaign event in Tamil Nadu, Prakash Raj outlined what he described as three political approaches: the Dravidian model, a “slave model”, and the “cinema model”. In what appeared to be a direct reference to Vijay, concerns were raised about actors transitioning into politics without sustained engagement on the ground.

It was argued by Raj that while actors can portray leaders on screen, real-life politics demands accountability, consistency and public involvement. The distinction between on-screen popularity and governance was strongly emphasised, with the actor suggesting that public affection for cinema does not automatically translate into political credibility.

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The remarks have reignited a familiar debate in Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics have long intersected. Raj pointed to the need for long-term political involvement, citing examples of leaders who have built their careers through grassroots work rather than public image alone. It was further stated that politics requires direct engagement with people’s issues, rather than relying on stardom. The responsibility of leadership, he suggested, cannot be equated with the adulation received by actors from fans.

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Professional equation remains intact despite political differences

Despite the sharp remarks, Prakash Raj and Vijay share a longstanding professional relationship, having collaborated on several films over the years. Their upcoming project Jana Nayagan continues to generate attention, even as political differences come into sharper focus.

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As Tamil Nadu gears up for a crucial electoral battle, the conversation around celebrity influence in politics is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

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