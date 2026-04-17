Prakash Raj Slams Vijay’s ‘Cinema Model’ Politics, Questions Actor-Led Leadership

Actors in politics debate resurfaces amid Vijay’s political debut

The remarks have reignited a familiar debate in Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics have long intersected. Raj pointed to the need for long-term political involvement, citing examples of leaders who have built their careers through grassroots work rather than public image alone. It was further stated that politics requires direct engagement with people’s issues, rather than relying on stardom. The responsibility of leadership, he suggested, cannot be equated with the adulation received by actors from fans.