The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

Most biographical accounts of Vijay state that he shifted to mass cinema during the 2000s. But what Vijay did was more precise. He carried the audience that he had cultivated to the mass film. With films like Ghilli (2004), he had become a successful mass hero. His scale expanded further. He catered to a family-mass audience, distinct from that of MGR and Rajinikanth. His protagonists were not just heroes for the street or the theatre crowd. They were equally celebrated within the domestic space, where women, children and young men could all consider him as an extended member of their respective families. This composite family-mass image remains central to his political persona.