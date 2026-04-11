Don''t compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

He further said, "Is he (Vijay) like that? As far as I or the AIADMK is concerned, anybody can enter politics in a democracy. It's their right. But after coming to politics, they should not let down the people depending on them, but face the problems." He had faced numerous problems from the day he took up the reins as chief minister till the end of his tenure, Palaniswami said. He had to encounter the problems arising due to drought, cyclone, floods, and the pandemic when people could not step out of their houses, he added.