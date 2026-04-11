Don''t compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged people not to compare actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, calling MGR far superior for his lifelong service.

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AIADMK chief Edapaddy K Palaniswami
AIADMK chief Edapaddy K Palaniswami
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Palaniswami praised MGR’s legacy, highlighting his service to people and charitable contributions even after his death.

  • He took a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin, stressing the need for dignity and discipline in politics.

  • He reaffirmed AIADMK’s values, saying the party follows the principles of MGR and J. Jayalalithaa focused on public welfare.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asked the people not to compare actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and indicated that the late CM was far superior as he lived and served people in his lifetime and bequeathed his property to the deaf and dumb home.

Also, he took potshots at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying one required "dignity and discipline" in criticising others and claimed that he belonged to the "political school" of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a poll rally here, the AIADMK general secretary said MGR was "god" and hence should not be compared with Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

"Don't compare him with MGR (as M G Ramachandran was fondly addressed), who is a god (to us). MGR spent the money he earned from acting in films for the people and always strived for the people's well-being in his lifetime. After his demise, he donated his property to the deaf and dumb home. That excellent man is our leader," Palaniswami said, and the crowd responded with a thunderous applause.

He further said, "Is he (Vijay) like that? As far as I or the AIADMK is concerned, anybody can enter politics in a democracy. It's their right. But after coming to politics, they should not let down the people depending on them, but face the problems." He had faced numerous problems from the day he took up the reins as chief minister till the end of his tenure, Palaniswami said. He had to encounter the problems arising due to drought, cyclone, floods, and the pandemic when people could not step out of their houses, he added.

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"During such challenging times, I delivered good governance without causing hardships to the people," Palaniswami said.

When a party member displayed a photo of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Palaniswami said, "Show it (to the crowd). He will get annoyed if I display it."

He stressed that there was a difference between the AIADMK and the DMK. "We are students of the MGR and Jayalalithaa's political school. Dignity and discipline are very much needed. Our priority is the welfare of the people."

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