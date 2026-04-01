Table Tennis Player Dies: Tamil Nadu Paddler Passes Away After Collapsing During Masters Nationals Match In Pune

I.M. Louis Raj, a veteran paddler from Tamil Nadu, tragically passed away today after collapsing on court during a match at the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championships in Pune

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Table Tennis Player dies at National Masters TT Championships in Pune. Photo: File
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  • I. M. Louis Raj died while playing in the National Masters TT Championships

  • Raj was competing in the 65-plus age group singles category against Andhra Pradesh's V.V. Ramana

  • He was leading 5-4 in the third game when he suddenly collapsed

Tamil Nadu paddler I.M. Louis Raj died after collapsing on court during a match at the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championships at Pune on Sunday, casting a shadow over the event.

Raj, competing in the 65-plus age group category, was playing his third-round singles match against Andhra Pradesh’s V.V. Ramana at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi when the incident took place.

Having taken a 2-0 lead, Raj was ahead 5-4 in the third game when he suddenly collapsed at around 12.15pm.

Paramedics stationed at the venue responded immediately and administered emergency procedures, including CPR and chest compressions.

As he did not respond, Raj was rushed to a nearby hospital, about two kilometres from the venue, within minutes where he was declared dead.

The cause of death was stated to be cardiac arrest, with his teammates from Tamil Nadu by his side.

His family in Chennai was informed soon after by fellow players. A post-mortem examination later confirmed "cardiac tamponade" as the cause of death.

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Arrangements are being made to transport his body to Chennai, accompanied by a teammate.

The Pune District Table Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association expressed deep condolences, remembering Raj as a committed sportsperson and a soft-spoken individual who brought warmth to the table.

TTFI president Meghana Ahlawat also conveyed her sympathies on behalf of the national body to the Veterans Committee, the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association and the wider table tennis fraternity, mourning the loss of a respected member of the community.

The federation also remembered Raj as a gentle personality with a fondness for music and singing at social gatherings.

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