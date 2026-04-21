Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 Toronto Raptors, NBA Playoffs Game 2: Mitchell, Harden Lead Team To Victory

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley goes tot he basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley goes tot he basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer