Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 Toronto Raptors, NBA Playoffs 2026 Game 1: Mitchell, Strus Power The Cavs To Winning Start
The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a commanding 126–113 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell set the tone with 32 points, extending his NBA record to nine consecutive series openers with at least 30 points, while a resurgent Max Strus provided a massive spark off the bench with a playoff career-high 24 points. Toronto, appearing in their first postseason game since 2022, struggled without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring). Despite RJ Barrett scoring a Raptors debut record 24 points and Scottie Barnes adding 21, Cleveland broke the game open with a devastating 27–9 run bridging the second and third quarters. James Harden’s double-double (22 points, 10 assists) helped the fourth-seeded Cavs build a lead as large as 24, effectively silencing the Raptors' transition game and taking a 1–0 lead heading into Monday’s Game 2.
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