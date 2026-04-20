Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 Toronto Raptors, NBA Playoffs 2026 Game 1: Mitchell, Strus Power The Cavs To Winning Start

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a commanding 126–113 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell set the tone with 32 points, extending his NBA record to nine consecutive series openers with at least 30 points, while a resurgent Max Strus provided a massive spark off the bench with a playoff career-high 24 points. Toronto, appearing in their first postseason game since 2022, struggled without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring). Despite RJ Barrett scoring a Raptors debut record 24 points and Scottie Barnes adding 21, Cleveland broke the game open with a devastating 27–9 run bridging the second and third quarters. James Harden’s double-double (22 points, 10 assists) helped the fourth-seeded Cavs build a lead as large as 24, effectively silencing the Raptors' transition game and taking a 1–0 lead heading into Monday’s Game 2.

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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen dunks over Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus reacts after a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, left, goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell goes to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson looks to pass while being guarded by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead, front and forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl grabs a rebound away from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley goes tot he basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-
Fans react as they watch a broadcast as the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. | Photo: Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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Cavaliers Vs Raptors NBA Playoffs 2026 Eastern Conference game-James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden reacts after being called for a foul during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Toronto Raptors, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
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