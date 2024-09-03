A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes

Upon meeting Selvam, Jothi flings her gold jewellery at him, giving him what he came for. Her gesture inverts the conventional patriarchal notion that a woman is “robbed” when she is raped — of honour, of dignity, of purpose. It smashes the idea that sexual violence defines a survivor. She proclaims that Selvam could only rob her house, not her self-respect. “If you have a daughter, ask her how many like you we have to encounter every day”, she states. “You haven’t spared my life; I have spared yours”. It is not an angry outburst or a thundering declaration— just a simple conversation. Calm and composed, Jothi lets Selvam know that she will move past the violence and resume her life. And that’s what sets Maharaja apart.