NBA: LA Lakers Overcome Doncic Injury To Register 119-115 Win Over Philadelphia 76ers

Austin Reaves scored 35 points in just 25 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s departure with a left leg injury for a 119-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. LeBron James had 17 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who snapped Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak with a big second-half rally in their first game back from a draining eight-game road trip.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives by Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, center, dunks as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and guard Vj Edgecombe defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, second from right, shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., second from left, and guard Quentin Grimes, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, celebrates with forward Jake LaRavia after forcing a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, second from right, shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., left, center Joel Embiid, second from lef and guard Tyrese Maxey defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, dunks as forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, watches along with Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards, second from left, forward Trendon Watford, second from right, and guard Quentin Grimes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game-Kelly Oubre Jr
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., right drives by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
