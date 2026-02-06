NBA: LA Lakers Overcome Doncic Injury To Register 119-115 Win Over Philadelphia 76ers
Austin Reaves scored 35 points in just 25 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s departure with a left leg injury for a 119-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. LeBron James had 17 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who snapped Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak with a big second-half rally in their first game back from a draining eight-game road trip.
