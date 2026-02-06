Italy Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm‑Up Match: Madsen-Led Italians Eye Positive Result Against Emiratis

File photo of Italy captain Wayne Madsen. | Photo: Instagram/cricket.italy

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match 15 between Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, February 6, 2026. Italy, led by Wayne Madsen and featuring the experienced JJ Smuts, are continuing their preparations ahead of their debut in a senior ICC tournament. The Azzurri showed flashes of promise in their opening warm‑up against Canada, although they ended up losing by ten runs. UAE, meanwhile, lost their match against Nepal by seven wickets, but will be looking to use their big-match experience to get the better of the Italians today. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Italy vs UAE cricket match right here.

6 Feb 2026, 01:28:14 pm IST Italy vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Match Details Fixture: Italy vs United Arab Emirates

Series: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM IST