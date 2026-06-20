India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Chase Clean Sweep At Chepauk

India and Afghanistan's players shake hands after India won the second ODI cricket match in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having already secured the series with dominant victories in Dharamsala and Lucknow, Shubman Gill's India will be eyeing a clean sweep while also testing their squad depth ahead of a busy ODI calendar. Gill has been in exceptional form, leading the run charts in the series, while Ishan Kishan, and the bowling unit have delivered consistently. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to draw inspiration from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, whose record-breaking century in the opener showcased their batting firepower. With Chennai's traditionally spin-friendly surface expected to play a major role, an intriguing contest awaits as Afghanistan seek a consolation win and India chase a perfect finish.

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20 Jun 2026, 12:34:02 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Back Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is finally back to the team after a long break due to a knee injury. It would be interesting to see if Gill puts him into the playing XI or not. A knee injury sustained earlier this year halted his progress at a crucial stage, forcing him to miss several major assignments. The setback ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign and also prevented him from taking part in IPL 2026, where he was expected to play a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders.

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming The third ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Match Details Match: India Vs Afghanistan Format: One-Day International Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti