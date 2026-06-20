India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Chase Clean Sweep At Chepauk

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Back
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is finally back to the team after a long break due to a knee injury. It would be interesting to see if Gill puts him into the playing XI or not.
A knee injury sustained earlier this year halted his progress at a crucial stage, forcing him to miss several major assignments. The setback ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign and also prevented him from taking part in IPL 2026, where he was expected to play a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
The third ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Match Details
Match: India Vs Afghanistan
Format: One-Day International
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is India vs Afghanistan in the third ODI. Stay tuned for all the live updates, action, and key moments from the match.