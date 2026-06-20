India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Chase Clean Sweep At Chepauk

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: India take on Afghanistan in the third ODI in Chennai, aiming for a series sweep, while the visitors look to bounce back and finish the campaign with a consolation victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket at Chepauk
India and Afghanistan's players shake hands after India won the second ODI cricket match in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having already secured the series with dominant victories in Dharamsala and Lucknow, Shubman Gill's India will be eyeing a clean sweep while also testing their squad depth ahead of a busy ODI calendar. Gill has been in exceptional form, leading the run charts in the series, while Ishan Kishan, and the bowling unit have delivered consistently. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to draw inspiration from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, whose record-breaking century in the opener showcased their batting firepower. With Chennai's traditionally spin-friendly surface expected to play a major role, an intriguing contest awaits as Afghanistan seek a consolation win and India chase a perfect finish.
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India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Back

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is finally back to the team after a long break due to a knee injury. It would be interesting to see if Gill puts him into the playing XI or not.

A knee injury sustained earlier this year halted his progress at a crucial stage, forcing him to miss several major assignments. The setback ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign and also prevented him from taking part in IPL 2026, where he was expected to play a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Match Details

Match: India Vs Afghanistan

Format: One-Day International

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is India vs Afghanistan in the third ODI. Stay tuned for all the live updates, action, and key moments from the match.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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