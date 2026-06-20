India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Ton Powers India To 9-Wicket Win And 3-0 Sweep

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Second ODI Hundred AP

India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, 3rd ODI: India completed a dominant 3-0 series sweep with a comprehensive 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a clinical bowling performance led by Prasidh Krishna's five-wicket haul, supported by Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, the hosts comfortably restricted Afghanistan before producing another batting masterclass. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream series with a brilliant century, his second of the campaign, while Rohit Sharma's fluent 79 laid the foundation through a commanding 170-run opening stand. Shreyas Iyer then ensured there were no late hiccups as India cruised to victory, capping off a flawless series and further strengthening their preparations for the upcoming ODI assignments.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jun 2026, 11:21:14 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is India vs Afghanistan in the third ODI. Stay tuned for all the live updates, action, and key moments from the match.

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Match Details Match: India Vs Afghanistan Format: One-Day International Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

20 Jun 2026, 11:56:02 am IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming The third ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

20 Jun 2026, 12:34:02 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Back Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is finally back to the team after a long break due to a knee injury. It would be interesting to see if Gill puts him into the playing XI or not. A knee injury sustained earlier this year halted his progress at a crucial stage, forcing him to miss several major assignments. The setback ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign and also prevented him from taking part in IPL 2026, where he was expected to play a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders.

20 Jun 2026, 12:59:43 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti

20 Jun 2026, 01:05:55 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.

20 Jun 2026, 01:12:14 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

20 Jun 2026, 01:34:23 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Game On! And we are underway in Chennai! The third ODI has begun, and Afghansitan's opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out in the middle, ready to set the tone for the chase. Gurbaz takes guard, while India hand the new ball to the talented young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. The stage is set, the crowd is buzzing, and the first delivery is about to decide the mood of the contest. Game on.

20 Jun 2026, 01:37:36 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: WICKET! Afghanistan are robbed early! Swing and wicket! Bit of a wobble on the outswinger. It's fullish but Gurbaz had to drive on the up. It started around fourth stump and kept shaping away, while tempting the batter to get bat on ball. It was a firm push with a check, tried to get it to cover, edged to Rohit at first slip. Comfortable height. Prasidh strikes first ball.

20 Jun 2026, 02:17:02 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Another One For Krishna! Opens him up and Rohit has his second catch! 141ks seam titled a touch towards fist slip but that didn't move sideways. Rahmat looked to flick it through midwicket, was too early into the shot and got a leading edge. Rohit ran left and smushed the ball with his wrists into his thighs before getting his hands around it.

20 Jun 2026, 02:17:50 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Three For Krishna, Three For Rohit!! Three for Rohit, three for Prasidh! He goes fuller side of length, Ibrahim sees that as a scoring opportunity. The 139ks ball swung away just outside off and he looked to drive through cover. Thin outside edge lobbed to Rohit at first. Smiles all around for India

20 Jun 2026, 02:25:55 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Prasidh Takes Four! AFG 38/4 (11/50) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, that’s such a poor shot choice from Darwish Rasooli, especially at this stage of the game. The Skipper goes for 1.

20 Jun 2026, 02:53:05 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: DRINKS! AFG 69/4 (15/50) DRINKS! Finally, a bit of resistance shown by Afghanistan after those early wickets and Azmatullah Omarzai looks in good touch here. He is well-supported so far by the skipper as well, but India will be very happy with how the first 15 overs have played out. Prasidh Krishna has been sensational, and Gurnoor Brar has bowled well, but perhaps now it is time to shake things up a bit on the bowling front. India will be aware that a couple of more wickets here, and the lower order will be exposed. The next 5-10 overs could be crucial for both sides.

20 Jun 2026, 03:50:37 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Prince Takes It! AFG 141/5 (28.2/50) Bouncer has been hooked... straight to deep fine leg. Prasidh took it low and popped it back up. Did it land though? Third umpire will check. He took a step forward, latched onto it low with both hands. A couple of fingers underneath as the hand goes low. No frame shows the ball on the ground, so the third umpire will give it out. 138ks bouncer on leg stump around shoulder-height, Omarzai stood in his position, swivelled and swung with bat going high

20 Jun 2026, 04:54:07 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Score : AFG 198/6, (37.1) OUT! TIMBER! Gurnoor Brar breaks through for India. Brar hits the back of a length, on off and middle. Nabi gets on his toes and tries to whip it away in front of square. The ball beats him on the outside edge and clips the top of the stumps. A puzzled Nabi stands his ground for a moment, looking back at the disturbed stumps and then down at the pitch. The 57-run stand has been broken. Afghanistan are 198/6 now.

20 Jun 2026, 04:56:06 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Score : Rashid Goes Now! AFG 206/7 (40.3/50) Great catch running in from deep cover! Prince Yadav has done it again! Rashid backs away to this length ball and looks to loft it over cover on the back foot. Doesn't get a hold of it and Prince has to run in from the fence before taking it sliding in front. Dubey gets his first wicket of the game.

20 Jun 2026, 05:00:16 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: It's A Run Out! AFG 206/8 (40.6/50) Run-out chance! He's tucked this square on the leg side and takes off for the single but Gill runs in and collects before throwing it to Kishan, who collects at head height and does the needful with Ghazanfar well short of his ground. Two wickets in the over!

20 Jun 2026, 05:02:14 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Two In Two Balls! AFG 206/9 (41.1/50) Oh, my another run-out! Two in two balls! Shahidi taps this full ball in front of point and takes off for the single, but Gill swoops in quickly and throws it to Kishan who catches Fareed Malik well short of the crease. There was no run there! Two very nervy runs tried, two wickets lost for Afghanistan! And Gill again the man in action!

20 Jun 2026, 05:12:55 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Century For Hashmat! AFG 217/9 (42.3/50) After losing back to back wickets, Hashmat remains and scores a Century to put Afghanistan on a descent position. The skipper becomes only the second AFG captain after Azghar Pathan to score a century in ODIs.

20 Jun 2026, 05:17:31 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Fifer For Krishna! AFG 218 (44.2/50) Afghanistan are ALL OUT! Goes to score big, the ball went straight into the hands of Shreayas Iyer and there's another one for Prasidh Krishna and this time it's none but the captain himself. It's Fifer for Krishna!

20 Jun 2026, 05:26:53 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: AFG Post 218 (44.2/50) Not a good start for Afghanistan as they were down to four during 36 runs on the board but then we get a 105 run partnership between Hashmat and Azmat which contributed fairly well to this AFG innings. Azmat scored just 53 runs and the whole game was on Hashmat's shoulders to carry, the captain indeed carried it in the best way possible, scoring a century thus losing his wicket to Prasidh Krishna while going to score big. A fascinating day for the Indian Bowlers, Prasidh took five for just 23 runs in the 8.2 overs which he bowled, he got a good backing from his fellow pacers Gurnoor and Prince each securing one.

20 Jun 2026, 05:31:11 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Chase Time Chase is underway in Chennai! Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma walk out with a fair task ahead as India look to hunt down 219. Jaiswal takes strike, and Azmatullah Omarzai has the new ball in hand, ready to test the openers under pressure. The chase is set, the stage is set, and we’re set for fireworks right from ball one.

20 Jun 2026, 06:29:38 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal And Rohit Set The Pitch On Fire! IND 73-0 (7.4/50) Rohit and Jaiswal are totally set not giving a single chance to the Afghanis. Rohit- 25* (27) 4 fours, 1 six Yashasvi- 37* (22) six fours, 1 six

20 Jun 2026, 06:46:37 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: 50 For Jaiswal! IND 73-0 (7.4/50) Starting off aggressively, Jaiswal scores his first ever 50 in ODIs.

20 Jun 2026, 07:05:02 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: 50 For Rohit As Well! IND 123-0 (15.3/50) There We Go! Misfield from the Afghan side, and there's another fifty for the white ball giant of India, Rohit Sharma.

20 Jun 2026, 07:32:36 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: WICKET!! IND 170-1 (23/50) Rohit Sharma Out For 79! Tries to go big but loses his wicket in the deep. Didn't time the undercutter as he wanted to. Jaiswal and Rohit's 170 run partnership ends.

20 Jun 2026, 07:52:07 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: CENTURY FOR JAISWAL! Slicing in the extra cover region, Yashasvi Jaiswal scores yet another century. 100* (83) 2 centuries in the past 3 games. WOOH!

20 Jun 2026, 07:59:07 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI: India Win! Another dominant display from India as the Men in Blue complete a clean sweep over Afghanistan with a commanding 3-0 series victory. India set the tone with the ball as Prasidh Krishna starred with a brilliant five-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav provided excellent support to dismantle the Afghan batting lineup. Their disciplined effort ensured Afghanistan never managed to build any significant momentum. The chase turned into a batting exhibition as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma stitched together a magnificent 170-run opening partnership, taking the game away from the visitors. After Rohit's fluent 79, Shreyas Iyer kept the momentum going, ensuring there were no hiccups in the pursuit. The day, however, belonged to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who brought up his second ODI century and second hundred of the series, capping off a sensational campaign. A complete team performance from India saw them wrap up the series in emphatic fashion and underline their dominance with a 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan.