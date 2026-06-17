Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Litton Das Ruled Out Of First Match Due To Minor Calf Injury

Bangladesh take on Australia in first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Wednesday, June 17. X/Bangladesh Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20 International between the Bangla Tigers and the Kangaroos at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday, June 17. This is the first of the three-match series, which is followed by the ODI series, which the hosts won 2-1. Though the Aussies lost the series, they have the momentum on their side as they won the final match of the series, courtesy of a sensational daddy hundred by Cooper Connolly, who single-handedly took them over the line. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who have adopted a new approach of playing on sporting wickets at home, are marching on the right path and would want to use this series to enhance their talent pool in the shortest format of the game against a top team.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 01:20:57 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Litton Das Injury Update Bangladesh opener Litton Das has been ruled out of the first match due to a minor calf injury. National team physio Delowar Hossain Shiva confirmed that Litton has suffered a Grade 1 strain in his left calf muscle following a medical assessment. Shiva stated that the injury is not serious, with Litton making good progress in his recovery. While he will miss the opening fixture, the batter could return for the upcoming matches depending on his rehabilitation and response to treatment. The team management will continue to assess his fitness closely.

17 Jun 2026, 01:16:12 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mustafizur Rahman Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

17 Jun 2026, 01:09:02 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.

17 Jun 2026, 12:52:33 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nasum Ahmed

17 Jun 2026, 12:48:12 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details Match: Bangladesh vs Australia Format: Twenty-Twenty Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram Date & Time: June 17, 1:30 pm IST