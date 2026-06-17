Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Litton Das Ruled Out Of First Match Due To Minor Calf Injury

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Litton Das Injury Update
Bangladesh opener Litton Das has been ruled out of the first match due to a minor calf injury. National team physio Delowar Hossain Shiva confirmed that Litton has suffered a Grade 1 strain in his left calf muscle following a medical assessment.
Shiva stated that the injury is not serious, with Litton making good progress in his recovery. While he will miss the opening fixture, the batter could return for the upcoming matches depending on his rehabilitation and response to treatment. The team management will continue to assess his fitness closely.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nasum Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs Australia
Format: Twenty-Twenty
Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Date & Time: June 17, 1:30 pm IST
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the first T20I between Bangladesh and Australia in Chattogram. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.