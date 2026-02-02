CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 Round 1 Preview: Tournament Format Explained; Check Live Streaming Details

CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 starts from February 3
A number of South American clubs set for a grueling battle
Flamengo enter as reigning champions
The 2026 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores kicks off this week and we are set for another exciting edition (67th) of South America’s premier continental club competition.
The tournament officially begins tomorrow -- February 3, with the first qualifying phase, where historic sides like The Strongest and Alianza Lima look to navigate the preliminary rounds to reach the coveted group stage.
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 Preview: Tournament Format Guide
This year's edition features 47 teams from across the continent, with Brazilian and Argentinian clubs the ones to watch out for. Reigning champions Flamengo enter as heavy favorites to retain their crown, especially after the signing of Lucas Pacqueta from West Ham United.
Sides like Boca Juniors, Palmeiras and Corinthians will also be competing seriously for the title with a strong contingent at their disposal.
The road to the final will follow the traditional format, progressing through three preliminary stages before the Group stages begin from early April.
The tournament has never failed to deliver entertainment and spice and this one will be no different.
The presence of debutants like Mirassol from Brazil and Platense from Argentina will add more excitement to the continental competition.
Following the group stages, the knockout rounds will take place throughout the second half of the year with the finale scheduled for November 28.
CONMEBOL has selected the iconic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, as the host venue for the final.
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 Preview: Live Streaming Details
The tournament is expected to be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.