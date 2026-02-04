Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Giant Killers Take On Tournament Favourites

Albacete ousted Real Madrid in the earlier stages of the tournament
Barcelona has never lost against Albacete before
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India
Albacete Balompie will lock horns with Barcelona in the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey at the Carlos Belmonte stadium, Albacete city, Spain on Febraury 3, 2026.
The progression of Albacete into the quarter-finals has been one of the surprise packages of the tournament for the fans. They edged past one of the favourites, Real Madrid, earlier in the tournament, knocking them out.
After they defeated Carlos Belmonte, another second-tier team, out of the tournament in front of their home crowd. They have been unbeaten so far, winning four out of their last five matches.
On the other hand, Barcelona are the favourites to win the tournament since Real Madrid is out, making this a David vs Goliath kind of encounter.
With the presence of stars like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski, the Blaurana have enough quality in their squad to overcome any challenge. They are the defending champions with form on their side, winning 14 of their last 15 matches.
Albacete vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 4
Albacete: 0
Barcelona: 4
Draw: 0
Albacete vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Streaming Details
Albacete vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 quarter-final will be streamed on the FanCode app and website from 1:30 AM in India.