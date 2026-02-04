Barcelona 2-1 Albacete Highlights, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Blaugrana Pip Queso Mecanico's To Secure Semi-final Berth

Barcelona pip Albacete by 2-1 in the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in Spain on February 3, 2026. X/Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the quarter-final match between Barcelona and Albacete at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in Spain on Tuesday, February 4, 2026. Queso Mecanico inspirational journey comes to an end as they lost by 2-1 in the quarter-final against a strong Barcelona team. Blaugrana were on top throughout the game with a 2-0 lead on the back of goals by Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araújo in the 39th and 56th minute of the game respectively. Though Albacete tried to fight by as Javi Moreno strike back with a 87th minute goal but it turned out to be too little too late as Barcelona won the match by 2-1 and reached the semifinals of the tournament. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.

4 Feb 2026, 12:01:13 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Hi There! Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter-final between Barcelona and Albacete at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in Spain. Stay tuned of the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

4 Feb 2026, 12:14:54 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Match Details Match: Albacete vs Barcelona DATE: 3 Feb 2026 TIME: 1:30 AM IST VENUE: Carlos Belmonte, Albacete, Spain

4 Feb 2026, 12:42:26 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Streaming Details The quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey between Arsenal and Barcelona will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India from 1:30 AM IST on February 4.

4 Feb 2026, 12:59:52 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Matches: 4 Albacete: 0 Barcelona: 4 Draw: 0

4 Feb 2026, 01:15:04 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Blaugrana Starting XI 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 ️🔵🔴#AlbaceteBarça pic.twitter.com/syEvaoCgEe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2026

4 Feb 2026, 01:16:50 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Albacete Starting XI XI 🦇 pic.twitter.com/uV7xqoVs7c — Albacete Balompié 🤍 (@AlbaceteBPSAD) February 3, 2026

4 Feb 2026, 01:34:45 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Kick Off! Both the set of players are on the field in their positions and the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey between Albacete and Barcelona begins with the whistle of the referee.

4 Feb 2026, 01:42:48 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Rashford Misses! A loose pass from Albacete inside the box and Marcus Rashford was quick to react to it but unfortunately he slices the shot just awoy of the right post. Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 7'

4 Feb 2026, 01:48:09 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Foul! A clear foul from Albacete's Alejandro Melendez as he hold his opponent, depriving him from getting the ball and the referee notices it and blows his whistle for a foul. Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 11'

4 Feb 2026, 01:58:18 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Free Kick! A rash challenge from Albacete’s Javi Moreno draws a whistle from Jose Munuera, giving Barcelona a free kick from a threatening position. Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 23'

4 Feb 2026, 02:06:32 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Substitution! Albacete's Carlos Neva is on the ground after being involved in a brutal tackle. Medical assistance was provided but it didn't do much, so now he's been substituted with Jesus Vallejo Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 31'

4 Feb 2026, 02:24:01 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Goaaalll! Goaaalll...! That was a great display of link up play by Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong, giving Yamal a proper view of the goal on the corner of the D and he fires a shot from there beating the keeper and taking his team 1-0 ahead into the game. Albacete 0-1 Barcelona 39'

4 Feb 2026, 02:28:59 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Half-Time! That's the half-time whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both the teams are heading towards the locker rooms for the break and Blaugrana so far courtesy to Lamine Yamal's goal. Albacete 0-1 Barcelona 45'

4 Feb 2026, 02:39:29 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: 2nd Half Begin! The players of both the teams are back on the field for the 2nd half of the quarter final. Lamine Yamal has put Barcelona ahead in the game with a brilliant strike in the 39th minute of the game and they will take on the game from there.

4 Feb 2026, 02:54:27 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Goal! Ronald Araújo climbs highest to connect with Marcus Rashford’s corner, powering a low header straight down the middle to beat Raúl Lizoain and make it 0–2. Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 56'

4 Feb 2026, 03:09:28 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Near Miss! Albacete's Jefte Betancor makes a perfect jump to meet the cross and tries to divert the ball towards the goal, but fortunately for Barcelona it goes above the crossbar. Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 73'

4 Feb 2026, 03:19:32 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: OffSide Goal! No wait! The celebrations are cut short as the goal is ruled out for offside. Jefte Betancor protests, but the assistant referee is confident in the decision. Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 84'

4 Feb 2026, 03:24:37 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Javi Moreno Strikes! Goaaalll... Jose Lazo launches a free kick and Javi Moreno diverts it into the right side of the goal with a bullet header from the centre of the D. The score line reads 1-2 still in favour of Barcelona. Albacete 1-2 Barcelona 87'

4 Feb 2026, 03:36:28 am IST Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Full-Time! The referee blows the final whistle and with the the stoppage time comes to an end. Albacete scored a last-minute goal but eventually lost the match by 2-1. Albacete 1-2 Barcelona, Full-Time