Barcelona 2-1 Albacete Highlights, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Blaugrana Pip Queso Mecanico's To Secure Semi-final Berth

Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Hi There!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter-final between Barcelona and Albacete at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in Spain. Stay tuned of the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Match Details
Match: Albacete vs Barcelona
DATE: 3 Feb 2026
TIME: 1:30 AM IST
VENUE: Carlos Belmonte, Albacete, Spain
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Streaming Details
The quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey between Arsenal and Barcelona will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India from 1:30 AM IST on February 4.
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 4
Albacete: 0
Barcelona: 4
Draw: 0
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Blaugrana Starting XI
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Albacete Starting XI
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Kick Off!
Both the set of players are on the field in their positions and the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey between Albacete and Barcelona begins with the whistle of the referee.
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Rashford Misses!
A loose pass from Albacete inside the box and Marcus Rashford was quick to react to it but unfortunately he slices the shot just awoy of the right post.
Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 7'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Foul!
A clear foul from Albacete's Alejandro Melendez as he hold his opponent, depriving him from getting the ball and the referee notices it and blows his whistle for a foul.
Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 11'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Free Kick!
A rash challenge from Albacete’s Javi Moreno draws a whistle from Jose Munuera, giving Barcelona a free kick from a threatening position.
Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 23'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Substitution!
Albacete's Carlos Neva is on the ground after being involved in a brutal tackle. Medical assistance was provided but it didn't do much, so now he's been substituted with Jesus Vallejo
Albacete 0-0 Barcelona 31'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Goaaalll!
Goaaalll...! That was a great display of link up play by Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong, giving Yamal a proper view of the goal on the corner of the D and he fires a shot from there beating the keeper and taking his team 1-0 ahead into the game.
Albacete 0-1 Barcelona 39'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Half-Time!
That's the half-time whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both the teams are heading towards the locker rooms for the break and Blaugrana so far courtesy to Lamine Yamal's goal.
Albacete 0-1 Barcelona 45'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: 2nd Half Begin!
The players of both the teams are back on the field for the 2nd half of the quarter final. Lamine Yamal has put Barcelona ahead in the game with a brilliant strike in the 39th minute of the game and they will take on the game from there.
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Goal!
Ronald Araújo climbs highest to connect with Marcus Rashford’s corner, powering a low header straight down the middle to beat Raúl Lizoain and make it 0–2.
Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 56'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Near Miss!
Albacete's Jefte Betancor makes a perfect jump to meet the cross and tries to divert the ball towards the goal, but fortunately for Barcelona it goes above the crossbar.
Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 73'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: OffSide
Goal! No wait! The celebrations are cut short as the goal is ruled out for offside. Jefte Betancor protests, but the assistant referee is confident in the decision.
Albacete 0-2 Barcelona 84'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Javi Moreno Strikes!
Goaaalll... Jose Lazo launches a free kick and Javi Moreno diverts it into the right side of the goal with a bullet header from the centre of the D. The score line reads 1-2 still in favour of Barcelona.
Albacete 1-2 Barcelona 87'
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: Full-Time!
The referee blows the final whistle and with the the stoppage time comes to an end. Albacete scored a last-minute goal but eventually lost the match by 2-1.
Albacete 1-2 Barcelona, Full-Time
Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final: That's A Wrap!
That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog soon, until then, bye bye.