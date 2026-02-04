Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win
Barcelona reached the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 2-1 win over Albacete. The Segunda Division side started strongly, but Barça went ahead before half-time when Lamine Yamal smashed in a first-time finish after good work from Marcus Rashford and Frenkie de Jong. Ronald Araújo doubled the lead with a header early in the second half, yet Albacete made it nervy late on through Javi Moreno’s header. Barcelona held firm to remain on course for a record 33rd Copa del Rey title.
