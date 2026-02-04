Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

Barcelona reached the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 2-1 win over Albacete. The Segunda Division side started strongly, but Barça went ahead before half-time when Lamine Yamal smashed in a first-time finish after good work from Marcus Rashford and Frenkie de Jong. Ronald Araújo doubled the lead with a header early in the second half, yet Albacete made it nervy late on through Javi Moreno’s header. Barcelona held firm to remain on course for a record 33rd Copa del Rey title.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Albacete
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates the opening goal during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
1/9
Copa del Rey: Albacete vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Albacete's Jonathan Gomez during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Spain Copa del Rey Soccer: Barcelona vs Albacete
Albacete's Javi Moreno celebrates his side's first goal during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spain Copa del Rey Soccer: Albacete vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Ferran Torres fights for the ball against Albacete's Hugo Martinez and Javi Moreno during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Copa del Rey 2025-26: Barcelona vs Albacete
Albacete's Lorenzo Aguado fights for the ball against Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Copa del Rey 2025-26: Albacete vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates with team mates his side's second goal during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Copa del Rey Quarterfinal Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Albacete
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia jumps for the ball during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo; AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Copa del Rey Quarterfinal Soccer Match: Albacete vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Albacete's Carlos Neva during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Barcelona vs Albacete Copa del Rey
Barcelona's Eric Garcia fights for the ball against Albacete's Antonio Puertas during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Albacete vs Barcelona Copa del Rey
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Albacete's Dani Bernabeu during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal soccer match between Albacete and Barcelona, in Albacete, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  2. WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Dominate Gujarat Giants, Set Up Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  3. Australia U19 Vs England U19, World Cup: Thomas Rew Ton Takes Young Lions Into Final

  4. Pakistan's India Boycott: T20 World Cup Broadcasters May Move Court Against PCB, ICC Warns - Report

  5. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Sharma Wins Opening Match In Straight Games

  2. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  3. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  4. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing Children: Jharkhand’s Increasing Trafficking Crisis

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  4. Indian Markets Take The Bull Ride As US–India Sign Trade Deal, Slash Tariffs

  5. Himachal To Explore Legal Options, Revenue Deficit Grant Not Charity, It's A Right: CM Sukhu

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  5. Australia Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran’s IRGC-Linked Entities And Individuals

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision