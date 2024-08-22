Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday revealed that a powerful vapour cloud explosion caused the fire at a pharma unit in Atchutapuram, which claimed the lives of 17 persons and injured around 40 others.
He said that there was a clear failure in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd, adding that the chemical involved in the incident was an explosive one.
The explosion was so intense that it blew up several walls as workers were on the ground and fences, Naidu said while addressing a press conference.
"A vapour cloud explosion in the pharma company caused the fire accident. It is clear that proper SoPs were not followed. If they were followed then this problem wouldn't have arisen," the CM said.
Saying that security standards were not followed properly, Naidu said persons injured in the incident suffered burns of various degrees including one worker suffering up to 54 per cent burns.
The CM, who visited the accident site, issued an appeal to all industrialists operating industries in the red category to take due precautions and undertake immediate internal safety audits.
Notably, industrial sectors having pollution index score of 60 and above are counted under the red category.
He called on industrialists to follow up on their audits with necessary precautions.
Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and noted that such an incident is what happens when proper decisions are not taken.
Noting that 119 industrial accidents have taken place between 2019 and 2024, Naidu blamed the former YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in the state.
He alleged the previous government's failure to effectively deal with the earlier incidents has led to the such disasters being repeated, noting that strict action is the need of the hour to put an end to these things.
Earlier, Naidu also visited the victims at a Visakhapatnam hospital and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and up to Rs 50 lakh to the severely injured workers.
He said that though financial help can be extended, lost family members can neither be returned nor can their void be filled.
Noting that the state government welcomes industries and people alike for job creation there, Naidu emphasised that safety must be given equal importance.
The explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd led to the unfolding of harrowing scenes at the spot as skin ripped and peeled off of the injured workers and bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.
The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) began production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore, news agency PTI reported.
The pharma unit is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster.