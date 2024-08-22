National

Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident

Naidu said that there was a clear failure in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd.

Reason Behind Andhra Pradesh Pharma Unit Fire |
Reason Behind Andhra Pradesh Pharma Unit Fire | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday revealed that a powerful vapour cloud explosion caused the fire at a pharma unit in Atchutapuram, which claimed the lives of 17 persons and injured around 40 others.

He said that there was a clear failure in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd, adding that the chemical involved in the incident was an explosive one.

The explosion was so intense that it blew up several walls as workers were on the ground and fences, Naidu said while addressing a press conference.

"A vapour cloud explosion in the pharma company caused the fire accident. It is clear that proper SoPs were not followed. If they were followed then this problem wouldn't have arisen," the CM said.

Saying that security standards were not followed properly, Naidu said persons injured in the incident suffered burns of various degrees including one worker suffering up to 54 per cent burns.

The CM, who visited the accident site, issued an appeal to all industrialists operating industries in the red category to take due precautions and undertake immediate internal safety audits.

Notably, industrial sectors having pollution index score of 60 and above are counted under the red category.

He called on industrialists to follow up on their audits with necessary precautions.

Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and noted that such an incident is what happens when proper decisions are not taken.

Noting that 119 industrial accidents have taken place between 2019 and 2024, Naidu blamed the former YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in the state.

He alleged the previous government's failure to effectively deal with the earlier incidents has led to the such disasters being repeated, noting that strict action is the need of the hour to put an end to these things.

Earlier, Naidu also visited the victims at a Visakhapatnam hospital and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and up to Rs 50 lakh to the severely injured workers.

He said that though financial help can be extended, lost family members can neither be returned nor can their void be filled.

Noting that the state government welcomes industries and people alike for job creation there, Naidu emphasised that safety must be given equal importance.

The explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd led to the unfolding of harrowing scenes at the spot as skin ripped and peeled off of the injured workers and bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) began production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore, news agency PTI reported.

The pharma unit is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  2. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  4. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  5. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  3. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  5. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  2. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
  3. The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Gets Permission To Conduct Polygraph Test On Ex-RG Kar Principal
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  2. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  3. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  4. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  5. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Are Leading; Chris Woakes Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court